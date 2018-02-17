Security firm Nine One One unveils new fleet of 50 emergency response vehicles

| Published Sat, February 17th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 16th 2018 at 21:20 GMT +3

Nine One One Ltd, a private security firm, has unveiled a fleet of over 50 high powered security emergency response vehicles

The firm says there is need for partnership between private firms and the Government to boost security.

Group Chief Executive Charles Omondi said the company has continued to nurture good working relationships with the police to secure customers.

“Partnership with the National Police Service is the core component of our operations.

This investment is not only strengthening efficiency and sustainability of security services we provide in the country but is also our commitment to continue contributing to the nation’s well-being,” he said.