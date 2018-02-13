Lawyer files contempt of court against Kenya Power over inflated bills

| Published Tue, February 13th 2018 at 14:55, Updated February 13th 2018 at 15:04 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Contempt of Court proceedings have been filed against Kenya Power Chief Executive Officer Ken Tarus and Energy Regulatory Commission director general Robert Pavel Oimeke.

Former LSK boss Apollo Mboya filed the contempt on Tuesday claiming that the two have failed to comply with orders requiring them to stop asking consumers to pay backdated bills to recover Sh 10.1billion

Mboya says that the Kenya Power has continued to bill consumers with backdated electricity bills in contempt of a court order that was issued by Justice John Mativo on January 12 this year.



He says that on January 23 this year, KPLC billed him with a total amount of Sh 2319.43 despite the bill showing zero consumption of electricity based on the same previous and current meter reading.



“The two directors have continued to bill consumers with backdated electricity bills in contempt of the court order of January 12,2018,”said Mboya.



Mboya said that he has reasons to believe that the said bill of Sh2319.43 is backdated to recover Sh 10.1 billion contained in the annual report and financial statements for the year ending June 30, 2017 of KPLC.



He says unless the prayers in this application are granted, the directors will continue acting in contempt of court and matters pending before the court will be rendered nugatory to the detriment of consumers.