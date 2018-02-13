Why former Liberian President Sirleaf is swimming in money Previous Story
Kenha to divert traffic along Nairobi-Mombasa highway

Published Tue, February 13th 2018 at 14:19
Part of the Nairobi-Mombasa highway

NAIROBI, KENYA: Motorists using the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway have been warned of traffic diversion from Monday 19.

Kenya National Highways Authority said it will divert all traffic along a section of the Athi River- Machakos turnoff Junction Road to facilitate the rehabilitation works currently being undertaken along the project road.

The 300m diversion will be at Mua road junction, about 3km from Kyumvu town towards Nairobi and 2km from Maanzoni Lodge towards Mombasa.

“Motorists are advised to obey traffic signs, installed signals and traffic flaggers, as well as maintain low speeds along the section,” reads a notice from the Authority.

