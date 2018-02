| Published Tue, February 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 12th 2018 at 17:10 GMT +3

Vivo Energy Kenya employee Photo:Courtesy

Vivo Energy Kenya, the distributor and marketer of Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in the country, has launched new products.

The firm announced the launching of Shell Rimula R6 LM with Dynamic Plus Technology designed for heavy-duty diesel engines to complement existing Shell Rimula products.

ALSO READ: Driver ignored our pleas not to speed, nine died

Managing Director Joe Muganda said the new product range is environment-friendly.