| Published Fri, February 9th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 8th 2018 at 22:39 GMT +3

ICPSK Chief Executive Obare Nyaega. [Photo/Standard]

A revised code of corporate governance that incorporates best international practices will be launched next week. The new rules will be unveiled at a governance summit in Nairobi.

The summit, to be co-hosted by the Institute of Certified Public Secretaries of Kenya (ICPSK) and Hesabika, will run between February 12 and 13.

ICPSK Chief Obare Nyaega said in an interview key speakers at the even include renowned corporate governance guru Prof Mervyn King.