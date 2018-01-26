Tusker mattresses to manage Nakumatt operations Previous Story
Government to hold Eurobond roadshow in mid-February, says CBK Governor

By Reuters | Published Fri, January 26th 2018 at 17:27, Updated January 26th 2018 at 17:41 GMT +3
NAIROBI, KENYA: Kenya plans to hold an investor roadshow in mid-February to promote a planned Eurobond issue, the country’s central bank governor said on Friday.

Patrick Njoroge did not disclose the sum involved.

A source previously told Reuters the government was set to issue a $1.5 billion 10-year bond by the first week of March, to take advantage of high demand for new issues.

“There will be a roadshow in mid-February,” Njoroge said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, adding the roadshow would likely be held in the United States and Britain.

