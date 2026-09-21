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Bank of Baroda Kenya Limited reaffirms commitment amidst false reports

By Bank of Baroda Kenya Limited | Sep. 21, 2026
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Bank of Baroda (Kenya) Limited has maintained a strong presence in Kenya for more than seven decades, serving generations of customers and supporting businesses, institutions and households across the country.

Established in Kenya in 1953, the Bank is among the country’s longest continuously operating banks. Over the years, it has built a strong and trusted banking franchise in Kenya and enduring customer relationships, supported by prudent banking practices, sound governance and a long-term approach to business.

The Bank continues to conduct its banking operations normally and remains firmly focused on serving its customers, supporting businesses and growing its presence in the Kenyan market.

The Bank’s latest regulatory disclosures for the year ended 30 June 2026 demonstrate continued strength in its business and financial position. Gross loans and advances increased year-on-year, reflecting the Bank’s continued support to customers across various sectors of the economy. The Bank also recorded strong year-on-year profitability, demonstrating the resilience of its business and its focus on sustainable and responsible growth.

The Bank’s total balance sheet size currently stands at approximately Sh201 billion, further reflecting the scale of its operations and its significant presence in the Kenyan banking sector.

Bank of Baroda (Kenya) Limited continues to operate with a strong focus on prudent banking, robust risk management, regulatory compliance, sound governance and sustainable business practices. These principles remain central to the Bank’s approach to responsible growth and its commitment to protecting the interests of its customers and other stakeholders.

The Bank remains focused on expanding its business, meeting the financing needs of Kenyan businesses and individuals, and supporting economic activity across the country. Its long-standing presence, strong customer base and sound financial foundation provide a solid platform for continued growth.

With more than 70 years of experience in Kenya, Bank of Baroda (Kenya) Limited remains firmly anchored in the country and committed to serving its customers, strengthening its business and building for sustained growth in the years ahead.

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