Mozzart Kenya restores dignity at ACK Kagumori Primary School with modern sanitation facilities

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Gaming giant Mozzart Kenya brought smiles and renewed hope to pupils, teachers and the community at ACK Kagumori Primary School in Embu County after unveiling state-of-the-art toilets and donating 100 desks to the institution.

Hundreds of pupils, parents, teachers, guests and friends of the school gathered at the institution on Friday for the ceremony, marking a new chapter for the school after the replacement of old, dilapidated sanitation facilities with modern amenities.

The newly-launched facilities include: a 14-door toilet block comprising seven units for boys and seven for girls, alongside a four-door sanitation unit for teachers serving both male and female staff.

The modern facilities are fitted with handwashing sinks designed to promote better sanitation practices and improve the overall wellbeing of the school community.

Established in 1951, the school currently serves 398 learners and 18 teachers. Newly-promoted 3K FC helped shine a spotlight on the institution’s pressing need for better sanitation facilities, presenting the case to Mozzart Kenya, whose intervention has now transformed the school’s restrooms and improved the learning environment.

Speaking during the ceremony, which also drew 3K FC players, members of the technical bench and scores of fans, Mozzart Kenya Country Manager and chief guest Sasa Krneta said the company was proud to support an initiative that directly impacts the lives of learners and the wider community.

Krneta noted that while the newly unveiled facility may appear simple, its impact on the school community would be significant, particularly in promoting better hygiene, improving sanitation and restoring dignity among learners and teachers.

“At Mozzart, we believe that every child deserves to learn in a safe, healthy and dignified environment. This facility may be a simple structure, but its impact is significant. It will support better hygiene, improve sanitation and provide learners with the comfort and dignity they need while at school,” said Krneta.

He added that the improved facilities would contribute to creating a more conducive learning environment, enabling pupils to concentrate better on their studies and supporting improved academic outcomes.

“I remain confident that this facility will play a key role in creating a more conducive learning environment for both learners and teachers. By enhancing hygiene, comfort and dignity within the school, it will allow learners to concentrate better on their studies,” he said.

His sentiments were backed by Esther Argwings, the Assistant Director, Gambling Authority of Kenya, who spoke on behalf of chairperson Joseph Limo.

In her statement, Argwings commended Mozzart for the intervention, describing it as a reflection of the importance of partnerships between the private sector, sports organisations and communities in addressing challenges facing learning institutions.

“Initiatives such as this demonstrate the power of collaboration in creating meaningful change. When the private sector, sports fraternity and communities come together, they can help address challenges that affect our schools and improve the lives of learners,” read part of the statement.

She added that providing safe and hygienic learning environments plays a critical role in supporting the wellbeing of pupils and enhancing their ability to focus on education.

“A clean and dignified learning environment is not just about infrastructure; it is about giving children the confidence, comfort and support they need to learn effectively. Facilities such as these contribute to better hygiene, improved health and a more conducive environment for both learners and teachers,” added the statement.

Also present at the ceremony was Embu County’s Executive Committee Member for Sports, Jane Waroga, who praised Mozzart Kenya’s intervention, describing it as a timely investment that will improve the learning environment at ACK Kagumori Primary School.

“This project is not just about toilets and desks; it is about restoring dignity and giving our children a better environment to learn, grow and achieve their dreams. We appreciate Mozzart for responding to a real need and investing in the future of our learners,” said the minister.

At the same time, 3K FC chairperson Charles Njoka Njagi praised Mozzart Kenya for supporting the school’s sanitation project, saying the intervention addressed a key need that had affected pupils and teachers for years.

“Seeing these new facilities at ACK Kagumori Primary School is a proud moment for us. We are grateful to Mozzart Kenya for listening to our concerns and helping provide a safer and more dignified environment for learners. As a former pupil of this school, I am happy that our learners will get their education in a conducive environment,” said Njagi.

Meanwhile, the school’s head teacher Dickson Nyagah welcomed the intervention, saying the new facilities had come at a crucial time as the institution continues to experience growth in enrolment.

Nyagah, another old boy of the school, revealed that the number of learners had increased by more than 100 within a year, putting additional pressure on existing facilities and making the upgrade a timely boost for the institution.

“We are extremely grateful for this support because it has come at a time when our population is growing. An increase of more than 100 learners in one year means we needed facilities that can comfortably serve both our current and future pupils,” said Nyagah, who joined the school as head teacher in 2021.

The school, located in Nginda Ward, Manyatta Constituency, becomes the third institution to receive modern sanitation facilities from Mozzart Kenya after Kwa Koko Primary School and Waa Primary School in Machakos and Kwale counties, respectively.

Beyond the school infrastructure upgrade, Mozzart Kenya also extended its support to grassroots football by donating full playing kits and footballs to each of the 10 local teams. The initiative was aimed at promoting sporting talent within the community and providing young players with the resources needed to develop their skills and compete effectively.

The teams that benefited from the initiative were Bastian FC, Sky City FC, Green Everton FC, Wakali FC, Mlima FC, Embu Supreme FC, Young Boys FC, Super Striker FC, 3K Women’s FC and 4 Stars FC.