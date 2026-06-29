Mozzart Bet offering odds for World Cup golden boot, golden glove winners

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Leading gaming firm Mozzart Bet keeps the rewards coming for our customers, this time offering the latest market odds for the top performers of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As the global competition heats up, Mozart Bet is now offering you a chance of winning big by predicting the World Cup top scorer, best goalkeeper, and best player, under its special offers tab.

Officially, the highest-scoring single tournament in World Cup history, with a whopping 177 goals, Mozzart Bet provides the biggest odds for the player who ends up scoring the most goals and clinching the Golden Boot.

Going into the final games of the group stages, Argentina star Lionel Messi currently leads the tournament’s goal-scoring charts with five goals, closely followed by Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, who each have four goals to their name.

Mozzart Bet has the top-scorers’ market in a near-similar order, with Messi carrying the shortest odds, followed by Mbappe and Haaland, who are all expected to have a deep run in the tournament.

With individual player odds hitting up to 350, you can stake your claim early on this tab.

As for the best goalkeeper market, Mozzart Bet gets to reward you for predicting the leader in clean sheets at the end of the tournament.

At this moment, Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez remains the favourite to win the award he won last year, followed by other top shot-stoppers including Spain’s Unai Simon, France’s Mike Maignan, and Alisson Becker of Brazil.

In four of the last five World Cups, the winner of this award has come from the champion nation, so put that in your mind when making that selection.

Beyond the primary goal scorers, Mozzart Bet also gets to offer markets for the best player of the tournament, with over 100 odds available.

Coincidentally, the last winner of the award, famously known as the Golden Ball - Lionel Messi, still leads the way four years later, and carries the shortest odds at Mozzart Bet.

Beyond the primary goal scorers, Mozzart Bet also gets to offer markets for the best player of the tournament, with over 100 odds available.

With the destination of the title still up in the air, other contenders remain, including Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Spain’s Lamine Yamal, and England striker Harry Kane.

Whether you are following the race for the most goals or the cleanest sheets, Mozzart Bet has got all the latest data and market shifts to keep your World Cup experience a productive one.