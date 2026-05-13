TECH Global University: Leader in employability, tops the ranking with the highest number of graduates placed professionally

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The demand for professionals with higher education and postgraduate education has increased considerably in recent years, an aspect on which TECH Global University has focused with the development of a wide range of degrees aimed at increasing the employability of its students. Thanks to the skills and abilities developed through these programs, the percentage of graduates who find a job in accordance with their level of qualification in less than a year after completing their academic studies is 99 per cent.

The university has found that specialists with higher skills and competencies are more likely to have access to jobs at the highest level, with greater economic benefits and work prestige. For this reason, TECH's focus in every one of its degrees is on effective practice, guaranteeing the combination of the most refined theory with simulated cases and real examples that help the student to contextualise and apply all the knowledge acquired.

In addition, these degrees are created by the best experts in each area, carefully selected by the university for both their professional and educational backgrounds. In this way, thousands of students culminate their learning experiences each year with greater possibilities for professional growth, supported by innovative and cutting-edge knowledge in their field through the completion of postgraduate degrees adapted to all kinds of situations and professional profiles.

However, this is not only an opportunity for people actively seeking employment. The World Economic Forum has already warned that, due to current technological and industrial progress, half of all workers will have to update their skills in order to keep their jobs. This leads to a constant search for knowledge in areas such as Medicine, Business, Finance, Information Technology, Design and Video Games, all of which are covered by TECH in its numerous faculties.

This continuous search for high-quality education has not gone unnoticed by the more than 500,000 graduates of this university. In fact, after more than 4,000 ratings, TECH has achieved a score of 4.9 out of 5 on the rigorous review website Trustpilot, famous for verifying the veracity of each of the opinions expressed.

Recognised by Forbes as the world’s best online university

The prestigious Forbes magazine has recognised TECH as the world's best online university, highlighting the implementation of new technologies in its online learning methodology. By dispensing with on-site classes and fixed schedules, TECH gives its students total freedom to adapt the course load to their own interests or responsibilities, as all content is accessible from any device with an Internet connection.

TECH's prestige has also earned it the status of being the Official University of the NBA, with a unique collaboration in which students will have access to cutting-edge content in the field of physical activity. Whether they are athletes, healthcare professionals or entrepreneurs, its programs cover the most important areas of business and the sports industry with the practical knowledge necessary to become experts in the sector.

TECH is the World’s Largest Online University

TECH currently offers a wide range of professional updating and continuing education programs. Its programs range from Bachelor's and Master's Degrees based on broad fields of knowledge, to Postgraduate Diplomas and Postgraduate Certificates for professionals seeking a more focused specialisation.

As if that were not enough, being aware that teaching innovation is necessary in an ever-changing educational world, TECH has improved and honed the Relearning methodology for the development of its programs. In this way, students will not have to invest extensive hours in acquiring all the knowledge offered, but rather the key concepts and most relevant practical techniques will be reiterated in a natural way throughout the educational process.

This is an essential opportunity for professionals in all possible specialities and branches of work. Since postgraduate education is a sine qua non requirement to reach the best professional positions, TECH students enjoy the benefit of having access to exhaustive information, completely online and adapted to today's job market.

TECH, the ‘online Harvard’, boasts the best international teaching staff

TECH is the world’s largest online university. With an impressive catalogue of more than 14,000 educational programs available in 11 languages, it is positioned as a leader in employability, with a 99% job placement rate.

It is officially recognised in America, such as the Universidad (Mexico). It also has a strong presence in Africa, with TECH RUCU University (Tanzania) and TECH Euromed University (Morocco), and in Europe through TECH Global University (Andorra) and TECH Universidad (Spain).

Thanks to its international scope, TECH has a presence in more than 150 countries and has twice been recognised by the Financial Times as one of the 250 fastest-growing companies in Europe in recent years. This has allowed it to become the official University of the NBA, offering exclusive programs taught by outstanding managers, coaches and former players of the world's top basketball league.

Furthermore, the prestigious Forbes magazine has distinguished it as the “world's best online university,” highlighting its innovative learning methodology, Relearning, as well as the implementation of the Harvard Case Method.

In addition, it boasts an Ivy League faculty at the level of Harvard or Stanford. More than 6,000 professors work in the best companies, organisations, and institutions in the world. The largest multinationals (Amazon, Apple, Google, Nike...), the best hospitals (Mayo Clinic, MD Anderson Cancer Centre...) and the best sports institutions (Boston Celtics, Dallas Cowboys...) collaborate with their best professionals to lead TECH's academic programs.

The quality of its digital infrastructure and its high educational standards have been recognised by Google with Google Premier Partner status, a distinction reserved only for the top 3% of online institutions.

TECH is also considered the top-rated university by its students, with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 in more than 25,000 public ratings on leading international portals.