From Africa to Las Vegas: MICASSO redefines premium surfaces for Africa's new design era

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As Coverings 2026, the world’s most influential stone and tile exhibition, wrapped its four-day run in Las Vegas this April, one brand stood out as a truly global contender: MICASSO, the premium surfaces division of Twyford International.

Making its landmark North American debut, MICASSO’s presence at COVERINGS was far more than a regional showcase—it was a powerful statement of global arrival, positioning the brand not merely as Africa’s premium surface leader, but as an emerging global design force.

The exhibition space transformed into a masterclass in modern ceramic innovation, where global design intelligence met large-scale advanced manufacturing. More significantly, it signaled that MICASSO’s product philosophy—a fusion of high-end aesthetics, rigorous performance engineering, and localized relevance—has gained growing acceptance in the demanding markets of North America and Europe.

From its industry-leading 3D Matt technology and engineered anti-slip solutions to collections inspired by natural stone textures and micro-cement, the showcase demonstrated that MICASSO’s design and development ethos now resonates on a global stage, meeting the sophisticated expectations of Western architects, developers and premium consumers alike.

But MICASSO’s success is built on a dual foundation: deep roots and global reach.

While rooted in Africa, the brand has already established a formidable international footprint. MICASSO products are not only best-sellers across African markets, but are also successfully exported to and highly regarded in key Western markets such as the United States, Italy and Spain.

This transcontinental acceptance validates its unique proposition of “affordable luxury”— a belief that premium design is no longer defined by origin, but by innovation, consistency and emotional resonance.

Affordable luxury: MICASSO’s growing global presence

At its core, MICASSO is built on a revolutionary promise: premium aesthetics made accessible through industrial precision and localised market intelligence.

Since its launch, the brand has championed the philosophy of affordable luxury, merging international luxury design language with African manufacturing capability and deep market relevance.

Rejecting the outdated model of premium surfaces as niche imports, MICASSO has redefined the category through localised engineering, tailoring finishes, textures and formats to regional lifestyles while simultaneously meeting global quality benchmarks.

Powered by Twyford International’s extensive manufacturing footprint, MICASSO delivers the consistency, scale, supply reliability and custom solutions that developers, architects and premium homeowners worldwide increasingly demand.

Product excellence: Where global design meets uncompromising performance

MICASSO’s rise is anchored in a philosophy that marries aesthetic sophistication with measurable performance.

Its flagship technology lines—including MRF 3D soft matt tiles, MRJ skin-glaze surfaces, and MRGX anti-slip finishes—are engineered for modern designers who seek tactile realism, low glare, safety and emotional warmth.

Rigorous testing further reinforces this trust. In recent live demonstrations in Nairobi, MICASSO tiles recorded a breaking strength of 2042N, exceeding the ≥1800N industry standard, while water absorption reached as low as 0.10%, significantly outperforming the ≤0.50% benchmark.

These technical strengths translate directly into long-term reliability for hospitality, residential, commercial and public infrastructure projects worldwide.

Proven performance: Landmark projects across Africa

MICASSO’s premium positioning is further reinforced by its role in some of Africa’s most prestigious architectural and infrastructure developments.

In East Africa, its surfaces elevate landmark spaces such as National landmark project: Talanta Stadium and the top-tier luxury residential project: DOLCE VITA OASIS and MONTBLEU in Kenya, where both design excellence and durability are mission-critical.

In West Africa, MICASSO contributes to iconic public projects, including Borteyman Sports Complex Aquatics Centre and Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, further demonstrating its capability in high-standard sports, civic and cultural environments.

These landmark applications not only validate MICASSO’s technical reliability and design sophistication, but also strengthen its status as a trusted specification-grade partner for architects, designers and project developers.

From product supplier to design ecosystem builder

MICASSO’s evolution from a product supplier into a foundational design ecosystem builder was recently showcased at the “MICASSO Artisans Connect” Designer Salon in Nairobi.

The event brought together leading architects, interior designers and developers for collaborative discussions on Warm Minimalism, Biophilic Design, texture-led interiors and the future of localised luxury spaces.

By moving beyond transactional product promotion into professional dialogue and trend co-creation, MICASSO is increasingly shaping Africa’s premium design discourse while strengthening its relevance to global design trends.

Experience-Driven Retail and Professional Endorsement

The opening of MICASSO’s 500㎡ flagship showroom at Nairobi’s Panesar Centre marked another milestone in its premium brand journey.

Designed around immersive spatial storytelling, curated scenes such as “Milan Time,” “Champs Élysées,” and “Coco Chanel” allow customers to engage with surfaces in emotionally resonant, real-life settings.

This experience-driven retail model, combined with consultative service and deep professional engagement, has earned strong endorsement from Africa’s architecture and design community, particularly for MICASSO’s texture realism, climate-adapted durability and specification support.

The road ahead: A global brand, rooted in Africa

What began as a triumphant showcase at COVERINGS 2026 is now evolving into something far larger: MICASSO’s transition from African premium leader to globally influential design movement.

Backed by Twyford International’s industrial scale and driven by a philosophy that merges global trends with local relevance, MICASSO is uniquely positioned to shape the next generation of premium spaces.

It is no longer just an African premium brand, but a globally influential design movement—connecting international aesthetics, African manufacturing excellence and the aspirations of a new generation of spaces, from Nairobi to Los Angeles.

About MICASSO

A premium brand under Twyford International, MICASSO delivers luxury, performance-engineered ceramic surfaces for residential, commercial and hospitality projects across Africa and global markets.