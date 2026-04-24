Building together tile by tile: How Twyford supports Kenya's growth through manufacturing

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Twyford Kenya’s recent recognitions, a 30-Year Partnership Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority​ and the “Most Reliable Interior Finishing Materials Supplier – Ceramics” award from Consumer Choice Awards Kenya—speak to its dual role: a trusted partner to the economy and a reliable choice for consumers.

Together, they signal a broader trend: locally manufactured building materials are playing an increasingly visible role in Kenya’s development journey.

In Nairobi, the fast-rising Talanta Stadium, set to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, and the soon-to-open East African Kidney Institute, widely seen as a lifeline for affordable dialysis and transplant services in the region, are two landmark projects that share a common thread—building materials supplied by Twyford Kenya.

Its Frencia sanitary ware brand has also built strong market trust in Kenya while expanding into neighbouring markets such as Uganda, South Sudan and Rwanda.

Together, these examples show how Twyford Kenya’s products are becoming part of the fabric of Kenya’s built environment—supporting infrastructure, healthcare and everyday living spaces.

A growing industrial presence

Since starting operations in Kenya in 2016, Twyford Kenya has steadily grown into one of the country’s most significant ceramic manufacturing bases.

Today, the company operates three factories with five tile production lines, with one additional line under construction, spread across approximately 328 acres, and provides employment to more than 3,500 people.

Its products serve projects, retail channels and households across Kenya, while exports continue to grow in regional markets including Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Zambia, Somalia, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

This scale strengthens local supply chains, supports import substitution and export growth, and aligns closely with Kenya’s Vision 2030 and Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda by creating stable industrial jobs and long-term manufacturing capacity.

Investing in technology and people

Behind strong manufacturing performance is sustained investment in capability.

Twyford Kenya continues to upgrade production systems, expand the use of local raw materials and introduce advanced manufacturing technologies that improve efficiency, consistency and quality.

Equally important is its investment in Kenyan talent. Today, more than 90% of the workforce is local, supported by structured training and clear pathways for advancement—from entry-level roles to supervisory and management positions.

In a country with a vibrant young population, these opportunities do more than strengthen the business; they help build a stronger industrial talent pool for Kenya’s future.

Rooted in Community

Twyford Kenya’s presence extends well beyond its factory walls.

Through the Maisha Bora Bursary Programme, the company has supported more than 200 students since 2017, with a cumulative investment of Sh4.59 million in education.

In 2023, it funded a Sh7.3 million borehole project in Inkiwanjani, helping ease water scarcity challenges for residents.

It also supported the construction of a community church, contributing to social and spiritual life in the area.

Furthermore, the company installed solar streetlights free of charge along several kilometres of roads surrounding the factory, further ensuring the safety of residents in the surrounding communities.

These are not one-off initiatives, but part of a long-term belief that sustainable business growth is strongest when the surrounding communities grow alongside it.

Manufacturing Responsibly

At its Kajiado factory, Twyford Kenya operates an 8.57MW solar plant, generating approximately 13.1 million kWh of clean energy annually and reducing more than 8,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions every year.

The impact reaches beyond operations. The company has also installed 3.4 kilometres of solar street lighting in neighbouring areas, turning clean energy into a shared resource that supports safety, mobility and local development.

This approach reflects a practical model of green manufacturing—where industrial efficiency and community value move forward together.

Looking ahead

Twyford Kenya’s journey reflects a practical and long-term commitment to Kenya’s growth.

The company is not only manufacturing quality building materials, but also creating jobs, developing local skills, strengthening supply chains and contributing to more sustainable communities.

As Kenya continues to advance its industrial ambitions, businesses that combine scale, capability and local commitment will play an increasingly important role.

Twyford Kenya remains committed to being a reliable long-term partner—in business, in community, and in building a better tomorrow, together.