Kenyan Madina Okot makes history with WNBA draft to Atlanta Dream

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Mumias-born center Madina Okot has been drafted into the Women's National Basketball Association [WNBA]

Mumias-born center Madina Okot has made history after being drafted into the Women's National Basketball Association, becoming only the third Kenyan to play in the top American women’s basketball league.

Okot was selected 13th overall by Atlanta Dream during the WNBA Draft held on Monday night at The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York City. Her selection marked a major milestone in her fast-rising career and placed her among the world's elite players.

An emotional Okot could not hide her joy after hearing her name called.

“I’m so excited to be here today. Just getting drafted, it’s a dream come true. I’m so excited that I’m going to be able to compete against the greatest players that I’ve been watching and looking up to while growing up,” she said.

Her move to Atlanta also drew attention from teammates, including two-time WNBA All-Star Angel Reese, who recently joined the Dream and welcomed Okot as part of the team’s new signings.

Okot’s journey to the WNBA has been unique. Born in Mumias, she first played volleyball at Bishop Sulumeti Secondary School in Kakamega before switching to basketball at Kaya Tiwi Secondary School, a decision that would shape her future.

She later represented Kenya in 3x3 basketball at the Commonwealth Games and featured for Kenya Ports Authority in the local league before moving to the United States for college basketball. Okot first joined the University of Mississippi before transferring to the University of South Carolina, where she built her reputation as a dominant center.

Standing at 6-foot-6, Okot impressed during her final season with the South Carolina Gamecocks. She averaged 12.8 points and a league-leading 10.6 rebounds per game in the SEC, finishing the season with 22 double-doubles. Her efforts helped the team secure a strong 36-4 record and a place in the Final Four.

Her draft selection also carried significance for the South Carolina program, as she became one of the few frontcourt players in recent years to be picked in the first round.

Despite having her application for an extra year of college eligibility denied by the NCAA, Okot leaves the college stage at her peak. South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley praised her determination and growth.

“Early in her basketball career, Madina made courageous choices not just to pursue the sport, but also to better her life. While her time in Columbia was short, she significantly improved the team,” Staley said.

Okot’s rise from Mumias to the WNBA now stands as an inspiration to many young athletes in Kenya, showing that with hard work and bold decisions, it is possible to reach the highest level.