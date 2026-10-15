From whence comes such another? Why Winnie Odinga is the natural heir

Students and teachers of literature will remember Thomas Hardy (1840–1928) the great English writer who gave the world such unforgettable novels as The Mayor of Casterbridge, Far From the Madding Crowd, Tess of the D’Urbervilles, The Return of the Native, and Jude the Obscure, among others. Hardy was the Victorian realist whose philosophy denied him the Nobel Prize for Literature, despite being nominated 25 times.
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