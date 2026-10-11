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Coffin politics: Is Ruto's love for departed Raila genuine?

By Barrack Muluka | Oct. 11, 2026
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President William Ruto during the handover of Raila Odinga's Mausoleum in Bondo. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Raila Odinga’s State-sponsored mausoleum was handed over to his family on Tuesday. Has the Kenyan State seemed to love Raila more in death than it did in life?

Despite their political fling and exaggerated public displays of amity during Raila’s final year, the truth is that President William Ruto built his political career on scoffing at Raila. He detested him with a deep-seated animosity, the kind he publicly displays towards Uhuru Kenyatta today.

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