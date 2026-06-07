Ruto forces Ebola plan on Kenyans for Trump's 'America first'

Health workers stand in a new Ebola treatment center during a visit of WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Bunia, northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, on May 31, 2026. [AFP]

The State response to the introduction of an Ebola quarantine facility in Kenya, and the management of communication around it, has left the country asking: “Who is the Kenyan Government serving?”

In his frequent travels abroad and in his engagements with foreign heads of state and government, whose agenda does President Ruto advance? Is he capable of declaring, “Kenya first”?