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Communication at crossroads : When AI becomes a conduit for malinformation

By Ruth Mboya | Aug. 7, 2026
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 Rise of AI confidants.[iStockphoto]

Artificial Intelligence has been celebrated as the defining innovation of our age. From predictive analytics to generative text, it promises efficiency, insight and progress. Yet beneath the optimism, AI can also amplify malinformation; the deliberate misuse of accurate data to mislead, manipulate or harm. In a digital ecosystem already saturated with misinformation and disinformation, AI introduces new ethical dilemmas that communicators cannot ignore.

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Related Topics

Artificial Intelligence Ethics AI And Malinformation Ethical Communication Ethical Communication
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