Principle Secretary ofg Health Mary Muthoni . [File,Standard]

Pull a seat and listen, Health PS Muthoni has gripping rabbit story out of her ‘hekaya’ bag

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni appeared on national TV this week, wide-eyed and every hair in place, pausing for a moment to lift the mass of hair off her shoulders. Her singular intent, she said, was to clear the air about government’s establishment of a quarantine facility in the American colony of Laikipia.