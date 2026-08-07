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For the sake of good neighbourliness, let Somali leaders keep Kenyan IDs

By Peter Kimani | Aug. 7, 2026
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For the sake of good neighbourliness, let Somali leaders keep Kenyan IDs

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Kenyan IDs Somalia William Ruto Nyayo House
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