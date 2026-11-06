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Kamworor vouches for cross country as Chepsaita is launched

By Stephen Rutto | Nov. 6, 2026
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Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 2025 Rotterdam Marathon. [AFP]

Two-time New York City Marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor yesterday vouched for cross country, urging budding athletes to begin their careers on the challenging courses.

Kamworor, a three-time World Cross Country champion, described the obstacle-riddled event as the most crucial foundation for successful athletics careers.

He rallied athletes to participate in the 2026 Chepsaita Cross Country Run, which was officially launched in Uasin Gishu.

Chepsaita is among the 15 Gold Level cross country races this season.

"I'm a product of cross country, having won three World Cross Country Championships," Kamworor said during the launch at the hills of Chepsaita.

The former World Half Marathon champion added: "Young talents can't run on the roads; they start with cross country. Athletes such as Faith Kipyegon started with cross country."

Kamworor urged athletes to compete in Chepsaita, saying the race's Running for Education cause was worthy.

Amos Kipruto, who is fresh from his Chicago Marathon title, urged participants in the December 5 contest to use the opportunity to launch their athletics careers.

The former London Marathon winner urged budding stars preparing for the cross-country showdown to train hard and shun doping.

"The race is not only serving athletics; it is also serving the community. The balance between sport and education is an innovation. If you get the opportunity to compete, use it well. Don't engage in shortcuts. Train hard and secure the rich prize money," said Kipruto.

World Road Running silver medallist Caroline Gitonga said athletes' participation in the December race would bolster the event's theme of offering academic scholarships to children from the local community.

"I invite everyone from Kenya and beyond to Chepsaita because of the theme," Gitonga said.

Athletics Kenya youth director Barnaba Korir said the race's elevation to Gold Level status was a demonstration of superb organisation.

It is the second World Athletics Gold Level cross-country event after the Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour, which is staged annually at Lobo Village, also in Uasin Gishu.

The AK official said the ripple effect of the cross-country event would be the emergence of successful athletes and the development of a modern society.

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Related Topics

Geoffrey Kamworor Chepsaita Cross Country Run Athletics Kenya World Athletics
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