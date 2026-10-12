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Kipchoge joins the list of tireless legends after win

By Stephen Rutto | Oct. 12, 2026
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Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge gestures to fans after a past marathon. [AFP]

The 2026 Melbourne Marathon Festival in Australia kicked off as usual on a global tour for the world’s most successful marathoner, Eliud Kipchoge.

But the early Sunday race turned out to be another chapter in the decorated career of the 41-year-old two-time Olympic marathon champion.

The former world record holder cruised to a 2:09:10 course record even after embarking on his global tours across all continents.

He ended a three-year victory drought with the historic win in Melbourne. The Nike Melbourne Marathon Festival was Kipchoge’s third stop after the Cape Town Marathon in South Africa in May and Brazil’s Porto Alegre.

He was joined by over 20,000 runners in the Australian tour, but his win gave indications that the greatest long-distance racer could be joining other indefatigable Kenyan legends who continue to make waves after clocking 40 years of age.

Athletics stars such as Edna Kiplagat, 46, and Mark Kiptoo, 50, are still displaying unmatched experience on the roads while dominating podium positions.

To the duo, who were born in the 1970s, for instance, Kipchoge represents a younger generation of marathon stars, but they are still not ready for retirement.

The latest win has been seen as a strong message to long-distance stars looking to take over the reins from legends such as him.

Kipchoge told international press that there was still a lot to be expected from him in terms of competition, and that he was still in good shape.

“I believe that my body is still peaking and I still have the physical and mental power to compete with the next generation of marathoners. The oldest athlete is still participating in competitions but I am happy to run with the younger generation,” said Kipchoge after the race.

At the most defining moment of the race, which was at the 30km mark, Kipchoge said he unleashed the remaining gas for an accelerated pace, which he sustained to the finish.

“I made the decisive move and increased the pace after 30km, to see whether I could run well and try to break the course record. I’m happy that my plan went well,” the athletics icon said.

One of the motivating factors in his Melbourne tour is the ecstatic crowds that Kipchoge said cheered him throughout the classic distance.

“The crowd was so amazing. I’ve never seen a crowd like this. Melbourne is a true sporting city,” he added before celebrating with fans inside the Melbourne Cricket Ground – the finish line.

Kipchoge was followed by Australian Thomas Do Canto, who timed 2:10:35 for his second place and his countryman Reece Edwards, who crossed the line later, closing the podium in 2:14:13.

The women’s category was won by Camille French of Australia, who clocked 2:28:25. Her countrywoman Sinead Diver (2:28:49) was second, while Irish Nichola Sheridan was third in 2:29:13.

Earlier in the year, while confirming his participation in the Melbourne race as part of his global tours, his mission was to bring people together.

“Running brings people together across all borders. I am excited to return to Australia and experience the energy of the Nike Melbourne Marathon Festival. The Australian running community is booming and the passion I experienced here before will stay with me for a lifetime. I saw that Australia is a real outdoor country with a big love for sports. That is why I can’t wait to come back, experience a new part of this great country and run together with the people of Melbourne and all of Oceania,” he said.

srutto@standardmedia.co.ke

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Related Topics

Eliud Kipchoge Melbourne Marathon 2026 Athletics Marathon
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