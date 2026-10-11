Ruto hails Kipchoge after Melbourne Marathon triumph

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Eliud Kipchoge wins the Nike Melbourne Marathon on October 11, 2026, in Australia.

President William Ruto has praised Eliud Kipchoge after he claimed victory at the Nike Melbourne Marathon Festival in Australia.

Kipchoge, 41, crossed the finish line in 2:09:08, winning the title and setting a new course record.

Ruto praised the victory, celebrating the veteran athlete’s enduring competitiveness and his contribution to Kenya’s international sporting reputation.

In a congratulatory message posted on his social media accounts, Ruto described Kipchoge as one of the finest marathon runners in history, noting that he continues to deliver results on the global stage despite his age.

“We celebrate Eliud Kipchoge as one of the greatest marathon runners the world has ever seen,” Ruto said.

The President added that Kipchoge’s latest performance demonstrated his continued ability to compete at the highest level while representing the country internationally.

“At 41, he continues to compete and win, flying our flag high on the global stage,” he said.

Ruto said the Melbourne victory was a significant achievement that would motivate aspiring athletes and Kenyans beyond the sporting arena.

“His victory at the Melbourne Marathon in Australia, where he set a new course record of 2:09:08, is another remarkable achievement and an inspiration to all,” the President said.

He concluded his message with a congratulatory note to the marathon legend, saying, “Hongera, Kipchoge!”

The two-time Olympic champion last won a marathon in September 2023, when he triumphed at the Berlin Marathon in Germany. His Melbourne victory ends a three-year wait for another marathon win.