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Youngsters shine at World Under-20 trials in Nairobi

By Stephen Rutto | May. 23, 2026
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Athletes in action during the women's 5000m race at the 2026 World Under-20 Championships trials at Nyayo Stadium. Cynthia Chepkirui won the race. [Peter Njoroge, Standard] 

Junior athletes displayed superior tactics as they booked their tickets to the 2026 World Under-20 Championships on day one of Kenya’s national trials yesterday.

Youngsters said they were cognisant of the hopes they are set to carry on their shoulders as they represent an expectant country at the World Under-20 Championships scheduled for August 5-9 in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

As they crossed the finish lines first and second for automatic qualifications, under-20 athletes who have flown Kenyan colours in past contests confirmed that their participation at global arenas was not a fluke.

African Under-18 3000m champion Cynthia Chepkirui reigned supreme in the women’s 5000m.

Chepkirui had represented Kenya in the junior category of the 2026 World Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee, USA, in January, where she finished fourth.

She timed 15:24.4 ahead of second-placed Joyline Chepkemoi, who also punched her ticket on day one of the trials that will conclude at the Nyayo Stadium today. Chepkemoi recorded 15:37.8.

“I thank my coach, Paul Kemei, for preparing me well for the trials. When I go back to camp, I will work on my speed work because my aim is a podium position in Oregon. I already have the endurance,” Chepkirui, who trains in Lemotit in Kericho and is a form four student at Kalyet Secondary School, said after her win.

Chepkemoi, an African Under-20 3000m bronze medallist, described the race as tough and the weather in Nairobi as favourable.

“The race was not easy. The competition was tough, but the weather was favourable," said Chepkemoi, who just finished high school last year.

She says Oregon26 will mark her last Under-20 race before she transitions to the senior level.

“I’m excited. My target is to win a medal as I bid farewell to the junior category and transition to senior ranks. I train in Iten, and I thank my coach and also my mentor Beatrice Chebet for their support,” she said.

She added, “I’m going back to the drawing board to focus on my finishing speed.”

Emmanuel Kiprono from Kimuron Secondary School near Iten oozed class in the men’s 3000m race.

Kiprono made his decisive move early in the contest and dictated the proceedings through to the finish.

He clocked 7:34.4 and was followed by Elkanah Sanutia (7:59.6) in second place. Enock Tuitoek from Kabartonjo came in third in 8:01.0.

“I train at school. I trained hard for the trials. I realised that no one in the field was making a move, and I decided to kick,” Kiprono, who bagged silver at the World Cross Country Championships, said.

His sights are set on improving his silver from the World Cross Country when he lines up at the World Under-20 Championships.

“I want to make my country proud by winning a gold medal in Eugene, Oregon. I had sharpened my speed work by training alongside senior athletes,” he said.

He added: “I want my name to feature in my school’s list of fame just like alumni, including 800m record holder David Rudisha and others.” 

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2026 World Under-20 Championships Cynthia Chepkirui 2026 World Cross Country Championships Junior Athletes
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