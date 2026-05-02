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World Relays action kicks off in Gaborone

By Stephen Rutto | May. 2, 2026
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Mercy Koech competes in the 4x100m women's finals during the World Athletics Relays Trials at Nyayo Stadium on April 12, 2025. [File, Standard]

World Athletics Relays that are kicking off in Gaborone, Botswana, this afternoon are high-stakes battles for honours and qualifications for upcoming international shows.

Global sprinters have set their sights on defending their relay titles and podium spots, while others, including Kenya, are looking to qualify for next year’s World Championships in Beijing, China.

Kenya’s quartet of Mercy Oketch, David Sanayek, Mercy Chebet, and Brian Tinega brought home bronze in the mixed 4x400m in Guangzhou last year, while Australia bagged silver. The USA is the defending champion in the event.

The men’s 4x400m team that comprised Boniface Mweresa, Kevin Kipkorir, Zablon Ekwam, and Kelvin Kiprotich finished fifth last year.

Africa’s fastest 100m sprinter, Ferdinand Omanyala, is gunning for history as he anchors the men’s 4x100m in the competition that starts at 3 pm.

“We are ready. We are hoping to perform well and to qualify for the World Championships next year,” Omanyala said during a training session in Gaborone.

According to World Athletics, 12 teams will automatically secure places for the Beijing World Athletics Championships.

At the 2025 World Relays in Guangzhou, Olympic silver medallist Akani Simbine of South Africa anchored his squad of Bayanda Walaza, Sinesipho Dambile, and Bradley Nkoana to a title.

The Kenyan quartet is taking on teams such as world champions USA, Olympic champions Canada, and defending World Relays winners South Africa.

It will be a serious contention for medals for countries in the favourite list, who have fielded strong squads.

USA, for instance, has a decorated team including Courtney Lindsey, Kyree King, Ronnie Baker, Pjai Austin, and Brandon Carnes, while South Africa has Simbine, Sinesipho Dambile, and Bradley Nkoana.

Jamaica also has its arsenals assembled for action this evening. It will be anchored by Olympic champion Ackeem Blake and sprinters like Rohan Watson, Kadrian Goldson, and Ryiem Forde.

Great Britain is fielding Jeremiah Azu, Zharnel Hughes, and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, while Canada has its Olympic title quartet of Andre De Grasse, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney, and Aaron Brown.

Kenya’s mixed 4x400m team is in the same event with global bigwigs such as Australia, Belgium, Botswana, Canada, Spain, Great Britain, France, and Germany, with the women’s 4x400m also eyeing glory, facing similar squads. Germany is defending the women’s 4x400m title.

World Athletics indicated that eight teams, the top two in each of the three heats and the next two quickest, will guarantee their qualification on day one and advance to the final.

The remaining teams will return for the additional round on day two, where four more teams, the top two in each of the two heats, will also secure spots for Beijing.

The day two finals will decide World Championships seeding positions and prize money.

In addition, the top six teams in Gaborone will automatically secure their spots for the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest in September.

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Related Topics

Ferdinand Omanyala World Athletics Relays Gaborone Beijing World Athletics Championships 2025 World Relays In Guangzhou
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