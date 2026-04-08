Eldoret City Marathon: At 52 Joyce Kirui is not about to stop

Audio By Vocalize

Marathoner Joyce Kirui, 52, after winning a 1km race in Simat on Good Friday. She is getting ready for Eldoret City Marathon set for April 26. [Stephen Rutto, Standard]

Joyce Kirui is ready to inject years of experience into the seventh edition of the Eldoret City Marathon on April 26.

At last year’s edition of the Eldoret City Marathon, the legend, a 2009 Read Half Marathon champion, finished 42nd.

But don’t mistake Kirui for a rising long-distance runner looking to be spotted by a sports management; she is past her prime, and still writing chapters in her athletics story.

She is a 52-year-old indefatigable legend who is returning to the streets of Eldoret to write history and to inspire rising marathoners who are not only eyeing the rich Sh3.5 million prize money, but racing to make a name for themselves.

Finishing in the top 50 last year was a game-changer for the Kericho-based Kirui, who was a dominant figure in global marathons and road races in the late 2000s.

Kirui says she has trained rigorously in Kericho for the Eldoret City Marathon, where she will be part of over 1000 elite athletes, a majority of them in their 20s, 30s and early 40s.

But she promises fireworks in Eldoret, saying she would not be a pushover despite competing with marathoners the age of her children. According to her, age should not be a factor in city races, and athletes should only retire in unavoidable circumstances such as injuries.

“I am running the Eldoret City Marathon this April because last year I finished in a good position. It is one of the best races because we come to the city not just to compete but to motivate our young athletes to run clean, stay longer in the sport, and achieve their dreams,” Kirui said after chalking up victory in the 1km masters cross country in Simat, on the outskirts of Eldoret.

The Good Friday community cross country showdown, Kirui says, was part of her speed work ahead of the 2026 Eldoret City Marathon.

“I ran so many marathons outside the country in the late 2000s and around 2012. I am 52 years old, and ready for the marathon,” she said.

She revealed her training regimen:“This year will be better for me because I have the mileage. I run 20km on Monday, and I do my speed work on Tuesday. I run another 20km on Wednesday and increase the distances progressively, climaxing in 35km every Saturday.”

Kirui is fresh from a 15km masters runner-up finish in Kapsabet early in March, a performance which she says was part of preparation for the Eldoret City Marathon. She claimed victory in the 2009 Nottingham Robin Hood Half Marathon and placed second in the Bristol 21km the same year.

Locally, she emerged victorious in the 2007 Kisumu Great Lakes Marathon.

Meanwhile, Eldoret City is getting ready for what is expected to be an electrifying contest.

The newly introduced 1-mile race has been designed to attract the biggest ever number of middle-distance athletes aside from the 42.195km show.

Race to attain a World Athletics label is also gaining momentum as preparations intensify.