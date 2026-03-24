Lewa Marathon: Lemayan to defend title as Kwambai out for three-peat

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Huawei Technologies Kenya CEO Gao Fei, Chantal Migongo-Bake (Chief Conservation Officer Tusk), James Maitai (Chief Technical Officer, Safaricom), John Kinoti (Lewa Chief Programs and Partnerships Officer) and Zizwe Awuor (Director, Brand Strategy and Marketing, Safaricom) during the launch of the 26th edition of Lewa Safari Marathon in Nairobi. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Samuel Lemayan is among the over 1400 runners gearing up for this year's Lewa Safari Marathon set for Meru County on June 27, 2026.

Lemayan, who is upping his training at his Iten training base, is hopeful to defend the men's title at the event, whose main mission is to support wildlife conservation across the country.

Just like last year, the 32-year-old who hails from Maralal will be using local and international championships, like the forthcoming China Marathon, to gauge his fitness levels ahead of his title defence at the 26th edition of the Lewa Safari Marathon.

Hopeful to turn up once again this year is Mercy Kwambai, who will be out for a triple in the women's contest.

Kwambai, who first won the title in 2023, retained the trophy last year after failing to guard it in 2024 due to national protests by Gen Z.

This year’s event, to be held within the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, will include a full marathon, half marathon, 10K, and children’s race, all taking runners across sweeping savannah plains, along riverbanks, and through the acacia woodland.

International entries for this year’s race are already open, and those for Kenya and East Africa are set to open on March 27.

Organisers are aiming to raise Sh15 million from this year’s edition of the race, which will be used to protect endangered species and make rural communities better off.

Alongside support to those endangered species, the marathon funds have also covered costs for more than 40,000 clinic visits, funded dozens of school programmes, and supported rural enterprises, including pastoralists and women-led businesses.

Preceding this year’s marathon will be the CEO Run set for Karura Forest on April 11 where athletes have been called to come out and gauge their mettle.

"I urge participants to come out in numbers and seize the CEO Run, from this race, they will get lots of insights ahead of the main race in June," Safaricom PLC Brand and Marketing Director Zizwe Awuor told Standard Sports.

" We are also looking for ways to bring the youths, especially the Gen Z, on board for the longevity of the event," Awuor added.

Safaricom has forked out Sh20 million to support this year’s race with more sponsors expected on board. Other major partners in the bandwagon are Huawei Technologies, Amref, Safarilink, Ravenswood Solutions, Tropical Heat, Icea Lion among others.

More than 25,000 runners from over 40 countries have taken part in the marathon over the years, including Kenyan former marathon World Record Holders Eliud Kipchoge, Paul Tergat, and Catherine Ndereba.

“Every step taken at the Lewa Safari Marathon powers real, measurable conservation impact. Through the commitment of every runner and supporter, we are securing critical habitats, protecting endangered species, and building resilient communities with sustainable livelihoods. A huge thanks as ever to our invaluable event sponsors. This collective action ensures conservation works for people as well as wildlife, for generations to come,” Mike Watson, CEO of Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, said.