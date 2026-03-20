World Indoor show kicks off with tough battles expected

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Explosive contests, adrenaline rushes and battles to defend titles are expected as athletics stars converge at the 2026 World Indoor Championships in Kujawy-Pomorze’s Arena Torun in Poland.

From 12.05pm East African time today, the athletics world is set for mouth watering show.

Observers say that indoor record books are likely to be re-written at the event that comes to a close on Sunday.

For track and field stars from countries across the world, national pride is at stake as experienced athletes eye crowns alongside experienced counterparts.

Kenya’s unimpressive performances in recent editions caused the slimming of its quota to six athletes, a move that is likely to affect the country’s medal tally.

It will be mouthwatering to watch an athlete such as Ethiopia’s Freweyni Hailu attempt to defend her 3,000m crown in Poland. We look at the stars that are doing duty for Kenya in the international contest.

Mercy Oketch – 400m

She is the national 400m champion and has been in top form on the indoor circuit since this season.

Oketch kicked off her season with a brilliant victory at the 27th Internationales Leichtathletik Meeting in Chemnitz, Germany, charging to a 52.98 win in the contest. She also secured a third place at the Madrid World Indoor Tour Gold, clocking 52.25 behind Netherlands’ Lieke Klaver (51.26) and Spain’s Blanca Hervas (51.59).

Susan Ejore – 1,500m

Ejore’s indoor season is characterised by some podium positions. She placed fifth in Millrose Games over the mile (4:22.23) before placing third in the 3,000m at the Sound Running Invite in 8:37.84.She is an Olympian and a 2025 World Championships finalist.

Rosemary Longisa – 800m

She is a student at Washington University who has been on an impressive indoor campaign this season.

Longisa has podium finishes including victory in the mile (4:24.59) at the Seattle Invitational and a runner-up position in 800m (1:59.71) at the Husky Classic. as well as 1,000m after clocking 2:38.26 at the Dempsey Indoor Meet.

Noah Kibet – 800m

He has a World Indoor silver medal from 2022 in his athletics CV. Kibet had also launched a strong indoor campaign this season, a journey that saw him taste victory at the Czech Indoor Gala, clocking 1:46.71 in his 800m specialty.

He followed that victory with a second place at the Moscow meet in 1:45.77, behind Algeria’s Slimane Moula (1:45.48).

Jacob Krop -3,000m

Krop has world silver and a bronze medal under his belt. Over the 3,000m on the indoor circuit, Krop has recorded back-to-back runner-up finishes at the Karlsruhe Meeting in Germany (7:38.64) and the Meeting Hauts-de-France (7:34.68).

Brian Tinega – 400m

He is fresh from smashing a 31-year-old national record.

Late last month, he finished second at the Big 12 Indoor Track and Field meeting in Texas, USA, timing 45.68, lowering the previous 45.98 mark set by Charles Gitonga at the Meeting Pas-de-Calais in Lievin, France, in 1995.

Tinega also has a second place at the New Mexico Collegiate meet in a time of 46.44 as well as third position in the men’s 4X400m relay at the Razorback invitational (3:06.50).