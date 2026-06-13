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Battle over Muslims' moon sighting role lands in court

By Kamau Muthoni | Jun. 13, 2026
The battle on who to declare the marking of the moon ends in court . [AI generated]

A court battle over who should declare sighting of the moon, to mark the end of the Muslims’ holy month, has landed in court.

Abdirizak Issack Sheikh has sued the acting Chief Kadhi, Attorney General, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), and the Interior Cabinet Secretary, arguing that the role is to announce the start and the end of Ramadan, Eid Al-Adha, and Eid-Ul-Fitr cannot be vested in the Chief Kadhi as he is a judicial officer and not an Islamic religious leader.

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Kadhi Court Powers Ramadan Moon Declaration Chief Kadhi Case Moon Sighting Dispute
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