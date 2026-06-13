Battle over Muslims' moon sighting role lands in court

A court battle over who should declare sighting of the moon, to mark the end of the Muslims’ holy month, has landed in court.
Abdirizak Issack Sheikh has sued the acting Chief Kadhi, Attorney General, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), and the Interior Cabinet Secretary, arguing that the role is to announce the start and the end of Ramadan, Eid Al-Adha, and Eid-Ul-Fitr cannot be vested in the Chief Kadhi as he is a judicial officer and not an Islamic religious leader.
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