Narok County Taps Maasai Mara University to Lead Urban Greening Drive

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The Narok County Government has appointed Maasai Mara University to spearhead the greening of Narok Town under a multi-agency initiative aimed at transforming the municipality into a greener, cleaner and more environmentally sustainable urban centre.

The programme will involve extensive tree planting, rehabilitation of public spaces and adoption of sustainable urban planning practices to address the effects of rapid urbanisation and climate change in the town dubbed the ‘dusty city’.