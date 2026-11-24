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Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has been granted a stay of execution in a Sh1.2 million compensation dispute with former Narok County Assembly employee Zakayo Rotiken.

The court has given the senator an opportunity to raise funds and settle the outstanding amount.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court, sitting in Nairobi, issued the orders on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, and scheduled the matter for mention on February 18, 2027.

The development follows a protracted legal dispute arising from Rotiken's dismissal, in which the court awarded him Sh1,220,737.61 in compensation.

During Tuesday's proceedings, Ole Kina sought between 30 and 45 days to raise funds and settle the outstanding amount.

The court subsequently granted a stay of execution pending further proceedings in the matter.

In a statement, Rotiken's lawyer, Tonge Yoya, said the stay of execution did not invalidate, overturn or extinguish the original judgment, insisting that the senator remained legally obligated to settle the award.

The claimant's legal team also told the court that it intended to challenge pending applications by Ole Kina, arguing that some of the issues had already been determined in previous proceedings.

The lawyers said an application dated November 19, 2026, seeking to amend a preliminary objection filed on September 25, 2026, was directed to be served upon them.

Ole Kina was further directed to file and serve written submissions on the preliminary objection within 14 days.

The objection is anchored on the doctrine of res judicata, which bars parties from reopening matters that have already been conclusively determined by a competent court.

Rotiken's lawyers contend that a previous application by the senator seeking a stay of judgment was dismissed on April 24, 2026, and argue that subsequent applications touching on the same issues should not be entertained.

However, the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) is considering a request to release funds to settle a court-awarded compensation to Zakayo Rotiken, a former employee of Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina, in a labour dispute that has resurfaced following a dramatic confrontation between the senator and auctioneers.

In a letter addressed to the parties in Employment and Labour Relations Court Cause E165 of 2021, Rotiken versus Ledama Ole Kina, the Commission confirmed that it had received a request seeking the release of funds to settle the decretal sum and costs awarded by the court.

The letter signed by the Commission's Director of Litigation and Compliance, Anthony Njoroge, states that the request has been placed before the Commission for consideration, with a decision expected once deliberations are concluded.

"The Commission's decision shall be communicated to you as soon as the Commission has concluded its deliberations on the matter," reads part of the letter.

The development comes against the backdrop of a viral video showing Senator Ole Kina threatening to shoot a female auctioneer who had gone to repossess a milk delivery lorry belonging to his Enkanasa Cow Milk Company over an outstanding financial obligation.

The confrontation sparked public outrage, with questions emerging over the circumstances surrounding the attempted repossession and the senator's conduct towards the auctioneers.

The dispute is linked to a labour case filed by Rotiken, who had been employed by Ole Kina before his dismissal. The former employee moved to court seeking redress over his termination, resulting in a monetary award against the senator.

The dispute stems from a court case filed by former Narok County Assembly employee Zakayo Rotiken against Senator Ledama Ole Kina at the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nairobi. The court awarded Rotiken KSh 1,220,737.61 in compensation following his dismissal.

The latest communication from the Parliamentary Service Commission signals that the institution is considering facilitating settlement of the court award, although it has not yet made a final commitment to release the funds.