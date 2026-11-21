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Narok Senator Ledama Olekina. [File, Standard]

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has come out to defend his threat to shoot a man captured in a widely circulated video, claiming the individuals involved were “goons” who had harassed one of his drivers.

The video, which has drawn widespread attention and criticism, shows the senator confronting a group of men near a vehicle before threatening to shoot one of them.

"Nitakupiga risasi kichwa," he is heard saying.

Speaking to The Standard on Saturday, November 21, the Senator claimed the confrontation involved auctioneers who had allegedly attempted to seize a vehicle belonging to one of his companies over a disputed debt of Sh622,000.

“Nitakupiga Risasi!” Senator Ledama Ole Kina embroiled in confrontation with alleged auctioneers over unpaid car loan https://t.co/k4OSXpNsdi — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) November 21, 2026

He claimed the auctioneers had approached his driver, saying they had court orders authorising them to attach property over an employment dispute involving a former member of staff at his Narok Senate office.

According to Olekina, the employee, who was hired in 2017 and later dismissed, sued him in his personal capacity rather than the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC), which he says was responsible for the employee's engagement.

The senator further claims the former employee had obtained an ex parte judgment for Sh336,000. He argued that any liability arising from the employment dispute should fall on Parliament because he had neither personally employed nor paid the former staff member.

Olekina said he only learnt of the court proceedings when the auctioneers arrived to attach property. He maintained that the dispute was still before the courts and should be resolved through the legal process.

Defending his remarks in the video, Senator Olekina averred that he would not allow anyone to trespass on his property and warned that those who attempted to do so would face consequences.

"Any thugs who attempt to trespass, they will get [sic] because it's trespass," he said.

He also described the video's circulation as a political attack, and accused his political rivals of using the footage to target him.

The Standard could not immediately independently verify the senator's account of the confrontation, the alleged harassment of his driver and the circumstances surrounding the attempted auction, from his remarks.

The legal dispute over the former employee's claim remains subject to the court process.