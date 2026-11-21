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Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina is at the centre of a national uproar after a viral video captured him threatening to shoot individuals during a volatile confrontation involving auctioneers and a former Senate office employee.

The dramatic standoff erupted when court-backed agents attempted to seize a milk delivery truck over an unresolved legal dispute and has since ignited intense public debate regarding political accountability and the rule of law.

The controversy surrounds long court battle after Zakayo Rotiken, who served sacked as Narok North Constituency Coordinator between 2017 and 2020, was sacked.

According to records, the claimant was illegally dismissed amidst unpaid salary arrears.

On October 31, 2023, the Employment and Labour Relations Court ruled in Rotiken's favour , a decision that was subsequently upheld when the Senator lost his appeal.

With accrued interest, the court decree now stands at Sh 1.2 million.

Consequently, when the debt remained unsatisfied, licensed auctioneers moved in to execute lawful warrants which in turn provoked a furious reaction from Senator Ole Kina, who fiercely framed the entire episode as a political witch-hunt.

The lawmaker argued that Rotiken was hired by the Narok Senate office rather than his personal capacity, maintaining that any resultant liabilities ought to be handled by the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) rather than attaching his private property.

Defending his harsh words in the widely circulated footage, the senator dismissed the agents as trespassers and asserted action against them.

"Anybody who trespasses will get a bullet in their head or leg because that is trespass," said Ole Kina.

“Nitakupiga Risasi!” Senator Ledama Ole Kina embroiled in confrontation with alleged auctioneers over unpaid car loan https://t.co/k4OSXpNsdi November 21, 2026

The claimant's legal team condemned the threats made against statutory court officers emphasizing that a court judgment is an enforceable command rather than a mere suggestion, calling upon the Inspector General of Police of Police and the Director of Criminal Investigatons to urgently investigate the alleged death threats.

Rotiken noted that he merely sought justice through proper judicial channels and should not be penalized or intimidated for pursuing his lawful entitlements.

"When I was illegally dismissed with unpaid salary arrears, I did not resort to violence or politics—I went to the Employment and Labour Relations Court. Nobody is above the law, and I appeal to the police to protect the officers doing their job so that justice can finally be served," he said.

Ultimately, as pressure mounts on security agencies to look into the firearm threats, the unfolding saga highlights a tense intersection between public office obligations and the absolute sanctity of judicial decrees.

While the senator maintains that his assets were unjustly targeted by political rivals, legal experts and the public continue to demand that the rule of law must prevail without exception.