Audio By Vocalize

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen arrive at Marioshoni, Nakuru County, for an interdenominational church service on November 22, 2026. [Courtesy]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has warned politicians against promoting ethnic divisions, threatening attacks on electoral offices and attempting to undermine the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ahead of the August 2027 General Election.

Murkomen accused opposition leaders of resisting transparent presidential vote tallying, questioning why political actors would oppose a process that allows candidates' agents and the public to follow the verification of election results.

Speaking at Marioshoni, Nakuru County, during an interdenominational church service, the CS warned that politicians who incite violence, mobilise communities against one another or threaten to interfere with electoral institutions would face the law.

"I want to tell our security officers led by county commissioners and county commanders, any political leader or aspirant, office holder who is going to incite violence among communities, or campaign on the differences between communities must be arrested to face the law," Murkomen said.

He also cautioned against inflammatory political rhetoric, particularly threats by politicians to invade IEBC offices, organise protests at tallying centres or independently announce election results.

"I am surprised that for the first time in Kenya, it is the opposition leaders who don't want transparency. It's the opposition leaders who are telling the IEBC chairman to go and do his own tallying in his room, not in the presence of the rest of Kenya," he added.

Murkomen insisted that presidential election results must be verified openly at the national tallying centre in Nairobi, with presidential candidates' agents present to observe the process.

"That tallying of presidential elections cannot be done by the IEBC chairman alone. It must be done in a transparent manner, in a manner everybody can follow in the presence of agents," he said.

The CS further warned politicians against encouraging land invasions, saying individuals involved in illegally occupying private property or harvesting crops belonging to other people would be held individually accountable.

"I hear that some people are invading other people's farms, harvesting potatoes, carving out portions of land for themselves and using the names of government officials to do so," he warned.

“Any person who is going to invade other people's property will be dealt with individually."

His remarks come against the backdrop of increasing political disagreements between the opposition and the electoral commission over preparations for the 2027 elections.

Opposition leaders have questioned the commission's independence, preparedness and credibility, with some threatening demonstrations at IEBC offices if their concerns are not addressed.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has also challenged the commission to respond to demands raised during consultations on electoral reforms.

The disagreements have revived memories of Kenya's contested electoral history, particularly the 2007 post-election violence and the disputes surrounding the 2017 presidential election, which was nullified by the Supreme Court over irregularities and illegalities in the electoral process.

The 2022 presidential election also witnessed intense scrutiny of results transmission and verification, with the Supreme Court examining the constitutional responsibilities of the IEBC and its chairperson.

Murkomen noted that under Article 138 of the Constitution, presidential votes are counted at polling stations before the IEBC tallies and verifies the results.

The Elections Act further provides for electronic transmission and physical delivery of results, verification at tallying centres and publication of polling station results on a public portal. The IEBC chairperson is constitutionally mandated to declare the final presidential results.

The CS maintained that the government would insist on transparent tallying and verification, arguing that public confidence in the electoral process was essential to national stability.

"We want transparent tallying and verification of national elections for the sake of the unity of the country. We will stick to that," he said.

He urged political leaders to pursue their grievances through constitutional and legal channels rather than mobilising supporters to attack institutions or threaten public order.