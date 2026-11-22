Stakes in the 2027 elections could not have been higher; however, nothing seems to be working in that direction. At least, going by the bickering from politicians, the court cases and the stalled tendering process.
Stakeholders in the electoral process have raised concerns over the ability of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to conduct credible polls next year, citing shrinking timelines and the numerous challenges facing the commission.
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