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David Kenneth Kihuna disappeared on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at the expansive Aberdare National Park. [KWS,X]

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has deployed a helicopter and drones to support the search for Elder David Kihuna, a week after he went missing while hiking in Aberdare National Park, amid public outcry over the response.

KWS said the search and rescue operation for David Kenneth Kihuna, who disappeared on Saturday, November 14, 2026, was still ongoing, with multi-agency teams deployed across the park.

In a statement, KWS said it had intensified the operation by deploying aerial support to cover more ground and navigate areas obscured by dense forest cover.

"To cover more ground and navigate the dense forest canopy, we have also deployed a search and rescue helicopter alongside drones for aerial surveillance," the agency said.

The search involves KWS rangers, the Mountain Rescue Team from Mount Kenya National Park, local community guides and other supporting partners.

KWS said the teams were working around the clock across the challenging terrain as efforts to locate the missing hiker continued.

"We remain fully committed to this operation and are utilising every available resource to bring Elder Kihuna home safely," the agency said.

The wildlife agency also expressed sympathy with Kihuna's family and loved ones, saying it remained committed to the search and would provide further updates as the operation progressed.