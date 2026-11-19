Audio By Vocalize

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi and Attorney-General Dorcas Oduor. [File]

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi and Attorney-General Dorcas Oduor have been found guilty of contempt of court for failing to disclose Kenya’s sovereign bond agreements and account for how billions of shillings raised through the borrowing were spent.

High Court Judge Justice Patricia Nyaundi on Thursday morning ruled that the two government officials had failed to comply with court orders requiring the State to disclose all sovereign bond agreements and contracts entered into by the Government of Kenya, as well as provide information on how the proceeds from the bonds were utilised.

“The respondents failed to comply with the orders of this court requiring disclosure of all sovereign bond agreements and contracts entered into by the Government of Kenya and an account of how the proceeds were utilised. I therefore find the respondents, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Mbadi and the Attorney-General Oduor, guilty of contempt of court," Justice Nyaundi ruled.

The judge directed Mbadi and Oduor to appear physically before the court on November 27, 2026, at 12 noon for sentencing.

The court further ordered the two officials to personally bear the costs of the contempt application.

The proceedings arise from a Petition filed by governance activist Wanjiru Gikonyo and the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) against the State.

The petitioners moved to court seeking transparency and accountability over the government's sovereign borrowing, demanding disclosure of the agreements and contracts underpinning the bonds and a comprehensive account of how the money raised was spent.

The contempt finding places the two senior government officials at risk of sanctions, with the court set to determine their punishment when they appear for sentencing next week.