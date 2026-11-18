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Attorney-General's lawyer Christopher Marwa admitted that the omission was a clerical error and asked the court for time to amend the application. [File,Standard]

Dramatic scenes unfolded at the Court of Appeal after judges faulted the Attorney-General's application to block President William Ruto's Cabinet gender ruling, forcing the State to withdraw its case.

The dramatic turn of events came after a three-judge bench comprising Justices Luka Kimaru, Munya Sila and Lucy Njuguna questioned why the State had excluded several parties, including the Senate and Transparency International Kenya, who participated in the original High Court proceedings, from its application seeking to suspend the judgment.

Attorney-General's lawyer Christopher Marwa admitted that the omission was a clerical error and asked the court for time to amend the application.

However, the judges described the omission as a fundamental procedural mistake that could not be overlooked, advising the State to consider withdrawing the application and filing a fresh one.

"Leaving out parties to an application is a fundamental error. And it is not a simple mistake," Justice Njuguna told Marwa.

The bench led by Justice Kimaru further questioned how the Attorney-General expected to proceed with the application when several parties in the original case had not been included as respondents.

Marwa initially sought time to amend the application but eventually informed the court that he would file a fresh one.

"I will file a fresh application," he told the judges before formally seeking to withdraw the application dated October 6, 2026.

The withdrawal, however, was opposed by several respondents, including Katiba Institute, Senator Okiya Omtatah, the Kenya Human Rights Commission and respondent Eliud Matindi.

Lawyer Sumayyah Mokku, representing Katiba Institute and four other organisations, argued that the defects in the application went beyond the issue of service.

Omtatah also opposed the withdrawal, questioning the manner in which the application had been handled.

"The matter has been handled in a very corrupt manner, which brings this court to a lot of major questions," Omtatah told the judges.

He argued that the application had initially been presented before a single judge who declined to certify it as urgent and directed parties to file their responses within 30 days.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission through lawyer Evans Ogada also opposed the withdrawal and sought costs, while Eliud Matindi strongly objected to the State's move.

However, the three judges ruled that the Attorney-General was entitled to withdraw the application, noting that the remaining issue was whether the respondents should be awarded costs.

"This court notes that it is the prerogative of the applicant to withdraw his application," the presiding judge Kimaru stated.

The court consequently allowed the withdrawal but declined to award costs, citing the public interest nature of the litigation.

The withdrawal followed a November 17 letter by Mokku, addressed to Deputy Registrar Moses Serem, questioning how the State's application had been fast-tracked despite an earlier decision declining to certify it as urgent.

In the letter, Katiba Institute and four other organisations questioned how the application secured a hearing date of November 18, three days before the November 21 deadline for parties to file and exchange submissions.

The organisations noted that the registry had initially communicated on October 22 that a duty judge had declined to certify the Attorney-General's application as urgent.

However, on November 4, the registry informed parties that the application had been designated 'stay urgent' and would be heard by a three-judge bench.

The Attorney-General had sought to suspend a June 30 judgment by the Malindi High Court directing President Ruto to reconstitute his Cabinet within 120 days to comply with Article 27(8) of the Constitution, which requires that no more than two-thirds of members of appointive public bodies be of the same gender.

The compliance deadline expired on October 28, 2026.

With the application withdrawn, the State is expected to pursue a fresh application incorporating all the parties who participated in the original proceedings.