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Ruto to Uhuru: 'Wachana na walevi, tafuta habari kwa watu sober'

By Patrick Vidija | Nov. 11, 2026
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President William Ruto has hit at his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta after he said that majority of Kenyans are rallying behind the United Opposition.

Ruto said it is unfortunate that instead of retiring honourably as a statesman, the former president had opted to sponsor the opposition to advance his agenda.

“Sasa nimesikia huyu sponsor akisema eti alikua akitembea tembea huko mahali ya uji na eti watu wameamua… mimi nataka kumwambia Ndungu yangu Uhuru Kenyatta wewe pia tafuta maoni kwa watu sober…watu ambao hawajakunywa pombe…,” Ruto said.

(I have heard that sponsor saying that he has heard people have decided to support our competitors… I want to tell my brother Uhuru Kenyatta to seek views of sober people and not drunkards).

Uhuru, in his sentiments during the burial of his first cousin, Beatrice Wambui Muturi at PCEA Church, Langata, said that, in matters of politics, looking at what happened in the past is not healthy for the country.

“Peace and unity of the future generation is all what we should be concerned about because it will give us clarity of where we are going,” he said.

While hitting back at his critics, Uhuru said retirement does not mean one closes their ears to matters affecting them.

“Wacha mimi niseme ukweli wangu…. Mimi bado natembea huko huko kupata kauji kangu maanake sitaki kudanganya... lakini nikisikia vile watu wanasema, kweli wameamua shida yao ni moja... na ni moja ya hawa watu,” he said referring to the United Opposition principals.

Uhuru urged the opposition leaders to set aside their differences and unite, saying Kenyans want to see them work together ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Uhuru was joined by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa.

But Ruto, while addressing a political rally in Kisii, rubbished Uhuru’s remarks, terming it bar talk.

“Ile Habari umepata ni kwa bar na mahali ya pombe, tafuta watu sober kama wakulima, waalimu, madakatari na wale wako kwa affordable housing na watakupasha habari kwamba mambo iko sawa sawa…,” he said.

Earlier on, Ruto had accused Uhuru of betraying him in the 2022 election, claiming his former boss abandoned him after years of political support and campaigned against his presidential bid.

Speaking in Ziwa, Uasin Gishu County, last month, Ruto said he stood by Uhuru during the 2013 and 2017 elections but received no support when he sought the presidency.

“I voted for you four times. I stood with you when you started your journey to leadership. I stood with you in 2013 and 2017. You conned me,” Ruto said.

The President accused Uhuru of breaking their political understanding that each would serve as president for 10 years, claiming the former president turned against him when he sought to succeed him.

Ruto said Uhuru urged Kenyans not to vote for him in 2022, but voters elected him to lead the country.

“You have no business giving us a lecture on who to elect or how to conduct our elections,” Ruto said.

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