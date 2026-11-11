Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Dualling Mombasa Road will help increase its huge economic potential

By XN Iraki | Nov. 11, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

It’s been a long time since I took the 500-kilometre (km) trip to Mombasa from the capital city. I recently did that, and it took almost 10 hours with minimal stops.

The most noticeable difference this time is the number of trucks; they seem to have increased despite the construction of the standard gauge railway (SGR). This makes overtaking risky and contributed to the 10 hours.

If you take 10 hours for 486 kilometres, that is an average of about 50km per hour (kph), way below the speed limit of 80 kph. Simply put, you keep pace with trucks. In other parts of the world, trucks are not that slow.

Add the intimidation by truck drivers who force you off the road while overtaking. I noted trucks are faster going to Mombasa, suggesting emptiness. Mombasa cement trucks are many. Where was the cement going? Don’t we have enough around Athi River?

The road to Mombasa has some climbing lanes, but that is not enough. We need to dual the 100-year-old road, built six years after Kenya became a colony.

Before then, a trip to Nairobi took you through Arusha, then Namanga. Maybe I should try that route and avoid trucks; it could be faster and more scenic.

Is this congestion the reason SGR is offering car freight service? Many drivers would pay for their car to “ride on rail. Add our obsession with cars.

 It’s cheaper if you consider wear, tear and safety. That used to be common in Europe. Some have argued that such car freight will make drivers redundant, for those who go to pick up new cars in Mombasa. Economic adjustments are inevitable.

Does the Mombasa Road congestion also benefit airlines, who charge the “road avoidance premium”?

Why would dualling Mombasa Road make economic sense? Time wasted on the road is costly to the economy. The road will be safer too. That could lead to a reduction in the price of goods and services; someone pays for the time spent on the road.

Conspiracy theorists argue that dualling the road will affect Mombasa hotels; you drive to Mombasa, have your fun (raha) and drive back the same day, with no boarding.

Realists argue “too fast traffic” will reduce stops and the small towns will suffer economically; no stops for fuel and food. The same argument came up with SGR. The better solution is to design the new road with rest areas, where one can stop, eat, sleep, or just relax.

We adopted the US Constitution; why not their road design? Thinking broadly, the dual carriage road would have a positive spillover into the neighbouring countries. Are we not talking about faster economic growth and jobs?

Regional integration and efficient supply chains depend on a sustainable transport network. Where is the consortium that was to dual that road? What’s the progress? Why can’t we celebrate the centenary of the road by dualling it?

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Nairobi-Mombasa Highway Mombasa Road Nairobi Mombasa Expressway
.

Latest Stories

Woman turns narrow escape from FGM into mission to rescue girls
Woman turns narrow escape from FGM into mission to rescue girls
Rift Valley
By Wycliff Kipsang
26 mins ago
Last patient released as Kenya gears to be declared Ebola-free in 42 days
Health & Science
By Stecy Atieno
37 mins ago
Science has a big role in building peaceful and resilient societies
Opinion
By Richie Olaka
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Anger at Ruto and Gachagua bare knuckle attack
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
Anger at Ruto and Gachagua bare knuckle attack
Heed Kenyans call to unite, Uhuru tells opposition leaders
By Prestone Murunga 1 hr ago
Heed Kenyans call to unite, Uhuru tells opposition leaders
Lawyer Abshir's brother narrates chilling abduction ordeal by armed men
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Lawyer Abshir's brother narrates chilling abduction ordeal by armed men
How State bungled rollout of tourist health cover
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
How State bungled rollout of tourist health cover
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved