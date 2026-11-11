105 parties face IEBC compliance test ahead of 2027 elections

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IEBC said it had concluded the process of receiving the documents, with all submissions made by the November 6, 2026 deadline.

A total of 105 fully registered political parties have submitted their certified nomination rules to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ahead of the August 10, 2027 General Election.

The commission said it had concluded the process of receiving the documents, with all submissions made by the November 6, 2026 deadline.

In a statement, IEBC said the submissions marked a significant milestone in its preparations for the 2027 polls and efforts to regulate how political parties nominate candidates for elective positions.

"The submission marks a significant milestone in the Commission's preparations for the 2027 General Election and the fulfilment of its constitutional mandate to regulate the process through which political parties nominate candidates for elections," the Commission said.

IEBC will now undertake a comprehensive review of the submitted rules to establish whether they comply with the Constitution, the Elections Act, applicable regulations and other relevant legal requirements.

The review will examine various aspects of internal party nominations, including candidate eligibility, nomination procedures, participation of party members, representation of special interest groups and gender inclusion.

The commission will also assess mechanisms established by political parties to resolve disputes arising from their internal nomination processes.

According to IEBC, the exercise will be conducted within the statutory 14-day period through a coordinated assessment based on consistent legal and procedural standards.

However, the commission cautioned political parties against interpreting the receipt of their documents as confirmation that their nomination rules had been approved.

"The Commission wishes to clarify that the receipt of the nomination rules does not constitute approval or a determination of their compliance with the applicable legal framework," the statement said.

IEBC added that the compliance status of each political party would only be established after the review process is completed.

The commission reiterated its commitment to conducting the exercise impartially and consistently, saying the assessment was critical in ensuring political parties have legally compliant frameworks for selecting candidates ahead of the 2027 General Election.

"The Commission remains committed to the impartial, consistent and effective discharge of its constitutional and statutory mandate in regulating political party nominations," IEBC stated.