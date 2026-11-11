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'Nakujia pesa yangu', Uhuru hints at meeting Gachagua, confesses to using 'uji'

By Patrick Vidija | Nov. 11, 2026
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Former President Uhuru Kenyatta shakes hands with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the memorial service for Beatrice Wambui Muturi at PCEA Nairobi West Church in Lang'ata on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has hinted at visiting former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at his Wamunyoro home.

This comes after  Gachagua confessed that he used part of the money he received for the presidential campaign for Uhuru.

While making the confession during a requiem mass of Uhuru’s first cousin Beatrice Wambui Muturi at PCEA church Langata, Gachagua said the deceased had stood with them after the Supreme Court nullified the 2017 Presidential Election.

“Huyu mama niko na deni yake…. Nilikuwa nimepanga kuja kumuona lakini sikupata nafasi,” Gachagua said.

“We were very disappointed when the Supreme Court nullified the election because my brother Uhuru had won clear and clean. We were all down, exhausted and we had no money,” he narrated.

“This mama looked for me and notified me that she was committed to ensuring that the repeat election is a success. She gave me Sh1.5 million and instructed that I push Uhuru agenda to win the run-off. We had just come from an election and that money I used to cover what I had spent,” Gachagua said amid laughter from the congregation.

Gachagua said at that time, they had laid a good foundation and structure for Uhuru to be president for 10 years.

“I have been a friend of this family for over 17 years…. Lakini wacha niwaambie, shetani ni mbaya sana…mtu aliingia hapo katikati akatukosanisha mimi na Uhuru Kenyatta lakini Mungu ni nani.... si tumerudi pamoja?, Gachagua remarked.

In his remarks, Gachagua said that, having learned from past mistakes, nobody can ever succeed again in sowing rift between him and the retired president.

And when Uhuru stood to speak, he left the entire congregation in stitches as he vowed to go collect the money from Gachagua.

“Mimi naishi huko Ishaweri na sina maneno mengi… nimesikia Gachagua alipewa 1.5 ya kampeni yangu…. Sasa nitakuja huko wa Munyoro kukolect hio pesa... hio lazima utarudisha... haiwezi enda hivyo hivyo,” Uhuru said.

Uhuru said that, in matters of politics, looking at what happened in the past is not healthy for the country.

“Peace and unity of the future generation is all what we should be concerned about because it will give us clarity of where we are going,” he said.

While hitting back at his critics, Uhuru said retirement does not mean one closes their ears to matters affecting them.

“Wacha mimi niseme ukweli wangu…. Mimi bado natembea huko huko kupata kauji kangu maanake sitaki kudanganya... lakini nikisikia vile watu wanasema, kweli wameamua shida yao ni moja... na ni moja ya hawa watu,” he said referring to the United Opposition principals.

Uhuru urged the opposition leaders to set aside their differences and unite, saying Kenyans want to see them work together ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Uhuru was joined by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa.

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Uhuru Kenyatta Rigathi Gachagua 2027 Elections Wamunyoro Residence
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