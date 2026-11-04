Death rumours made me stronger, says ODM leader Oburu

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Speakers Moses Wetang’ula and Amason Kingi when they paid a visit to ODM leader Oburu Oginga at his Nairobi residence on November 4, 2026. [Speaker’s Press Unit]

ODM leader and Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga has said rumours about his death while he was admitted to hospital only strengthened his determination to overcome his illness.

Dr Oburu who is recovering after being discharged from hospital, assured his supporters that he was making remarkable improvement and would return to active politics soon.

Speaking at his Nairobi residence on Wednesday when Speakers Moses Wetang’ula and Amason Kingi paid him a visit, the ODM leader said the rumours only strengthened his resolve to come out of the hospital bed.

“Those who wrote me off while I was in hospital by declaring me dead only made me stronger and more determined to fight my sickness. Here I am, recovering and growing stronger by the day,” he said.

He said that his recovery was a testimony to God's protection, saying those who had spread the false reports had been put to shame.

Oburu admitted that the illness had slowed down him down but he was looking forward to returning to the political arena.

“The sickness slowed my political activities. Very soon, I will be back roaring in the best way I know how,” he said.

The senator thanked the National Assembly Speaker Wetang’ula, his Senate counterpart Kingi and other legislators for taking time to visit him following his discharge from hospital.

He said the visit had lifted his spirit and revealed that he missed participating in parliamentary debates and engaging in national political affairs.

“I have no words to explain my feelings after the Speakers of both Houses and fellow legislators created time to come and check on me,” he said.

“I miss being on the floor of the House debating and roaring in the political arena. I urge my supporters to pray for me and be patient because soon I will be back,” he added.

Despite his recent health challenges, Oburu kept his visitors entertained with his trademark humour while expressing confidence that he would soon resume his political duties.

The two Speakers condemned the spread of false information on social media, particularly rumours that the senator had died while undergoing treatment.

Wetang’ula said they were encouraged by the senator's recovery and wished him a full and speedy return to good health.

He, however, cautioned Oburu against rushing back into politics before fully recovering, urging him to give his health priority.

“Prioritise your health and avoid rushing back into political engagements before making a full recovery,” he said.

The National Assembly Speaker also praised the senator for his courage and determination in facing his health challenges.

Kingi said the Senate missed Dr Oburu's contribution to debates, parliamentary proceedings and national politics.

“As the Senate, we miss your contributions to proceedings and debates as well as your guidance in national politics. We pray that you get better and resume your political duties as soon as possible,” he said.

Those who accompanied the two Speakers included Senate Chief Whip David Wakoli, Senate Minority Leader Stewart Madzayo, Senators William Kisang and Daniel Maanzo.

Others were National Assembly Minority Whip Millie Odhiambo, Parliamentary Commissioner Mishi Mboko and MP Eve Obara.