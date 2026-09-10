Oburu Oginga flies to UK for routine medical check-up

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ODM party leader Oburu Oginga. [File, Standard]

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Oburu Oginga has travelled to the United Kingdom for a routine medical check-up days after a brief hospital visit in Nairobi.

ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale confirmed on Thursday, September 10, that the Siaya senator was in the UK for the check-up and said he was well.

"Yes, he is in the United Kingdom for a routine check-up. He is doing fine," said Etale.

Etale said Oburu was expected to return to Kenya on Saturday.

The trip comes days after Oburu briefly visited Nairobi Hospital on September 1, prompting reports about his health.

Oburu later moved to reassure the public, saying he had gone to the hospital for a general check-up with his doctors.

"I had only briefly visited the hospital for a general check-up with my doctors and have since returned home," said Oburu.

He said he would inform the public if he developed serious health complications.

"Being sick is a normal human experience and should not alarm anyone. The day I am truly sick, I will inform you all, for I am a very transparent person," he noted.

Oburu has since held meetings with political leaders and friends who visited him to check on his well-being.

He has also kept away from the political limelight in recent days.