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The big divide: When a child's future is dictated by birthplace and family wealth

By Mercy Kahenda | Nov. 4, 2026
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The latest Mini Demographic and Health Survey released yesterday has exposed the truth about Kenyan ways and life decisions that many grapple with as they trudge along.

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