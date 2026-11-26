Audio By Vocalize

Ecobank Kenya Chief Executive Rebecca Mbithi says entrepreneurs do not necessarily need property or years of business history to qualify for financing, provided they can demonstrate market demand and present a credible repayment plan. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

For many years, Kenyans have had to access loans only if the agreement was tied to property ownership, savings and established business records, locking out entrepreneurs with viable products but limited assets.

That traditional approach to assessing creditworthiness is gradually changing. Banks are increasingly looking at whether a business has paying customers, generates consistent cash flow and can demonstrate its ability to repay a loan, rather than relying exclusively on.

Ecobank Kenya Chief Executive Rebecca Mbithi says entrepreneurs do not necessarily need property or years of business history to qualify for financing, provided they can demonstrate market demand and present a credible repayment plan.

Citing Kenya Bankers Association statistics released this year, Mbithi said 73 per cent of business financing arrangements were being structured without security.

She cited contract financing, invoice discounting and unsecured stock financing as some of the options available to businesses seeking working capital.

“If you're a startup, there's somebody interested in your product enough to give you a contract. So, it will not matter whether you're a startup or not. You have a demand; they've given you a contract to deliver. You can get financing,” the CEO said. Ecobank Kenya Chief Executive Rebecca Mbithi during the My Chat with a Bank CEO interview. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

This could help firms with orders but insufficient working capital to deliver on contracts. Contract financing allows a bank to advance funds against an existing supply agreement, while invoice discounting can unlock money tied up in unpaid bills.

Mbithi also added that such products challenge the perception that banks only support established companies. “There are some products that are coming and supporting young entrepreneurs beyond that big name called startup that always makes one think that it is not possible to be supported by a bank. You cannot afford to ignore the creative space in Kenya,” she said, noting that it contributes five per cent of the country's gross domestic product.

She said creators who receive payment for their work must be able to demonstrate consistency in their earnings.

“So this month, you might find it's a good month. The next month, because of the rains, it's not a good month, and you can't shoot your content. But if you take an average of what you've done in six months, in the 12 months, a financial institution can say maybe on average ... you're bringing in 100,000. And 100,000 consistently on average, there you are, you're bankable,” she asserted.

Still, an idea alone is not enough to secure a loan. According to Mbithi, lenders want evidence that a product solves a problem, attracts customers and generates cash flow.

“What solution is it providing in the market? And are there people who have seen the value and are going to take up that solution? And most importantly, are they going to pay you for that solution?” she posed.

She urged entrepreneurs to research their sectors, test products with customers and keep records from the beginning.

“I want to hear that you have seen the problem that you're solving. want to hear that. You have found that people are interested and you've had one or two tests,” said the chief executive.

She warned that poor record keeping can undermine an otherwise promising business, advising against mixing personal and business finances, saying lenders need evidence of actual sales and income.

“If you come and you tell me I sold five pieces ... but I can't see the sales. Entrepreneurs do not necessarily need property or years of business history to qualify for financing, provided they can demonstrate market demand and present a credible repayment plan. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

The money was commingled with all your other money. So there's no record. So it'll be your word against I don't know what, because you don't have a record,” she said.

Cash flow is just as important as sales. A customer who promises to pay after 30 days may represent a sale, but the business still has to meet immediate expenses while waiting.

“If you sold those two bags, and the second person told you, I'll pay you after 30 days, then you'll be in trouble because that's not cash flow,” Mbithi said.

For ventures still at the idea stage, conventional bank loans may not be the right first source of capital.

“Initially, when you're a startup, you might want a different kind of capital, a different kind of finance,” she noted, arguing that early businesses need patient funding to test products, build markets and secure contracts.

Lenders will also assess whether a business can survive beyond its founder.

She observed that banks want to see continuity and people capable of running the enterprise when its owner is unavailable.