Ruto's re-election bid tested by cost of living promise

The cost of living is handing President William Ruto a major challenge in his bid to get a second term at the Presidency.
The price of basic items has been edging up for the better part of this year, pushed up by the cost of fuel, with local pump prices hitting historical highs in the course of the year and bad weather that has resulted in higher food prices.
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