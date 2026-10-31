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Cost of living crisis deepens as inflation hits 7.3pc ahead of polls

By Brian Ngugi | Oct. 31, 2026
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A cashier processes payment at Naivas Supermarket's Eastgate outlet in Nairobi's Donholm on October 17. Many consumers' buying power has been eroded by the rising living cost. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Kenya’s cost of living crisis deepened in October, with annual inflation accelerating to 7.3 per cent from 6.8 per cent in September, official data showed on Friday.

This was driven by a relentless surge in fuel,  transport, and staple food prices that now threatens to define the political landscape ahead of the 2027 general election.

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