Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Betraying Baba: Constitutional violations cloud Raila's first anniversary

By Standard Team | Oct. 15, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google

The celebrations to mark the first anniversary of the late Raila Odinga’s death may have begun in pomp and colour, honouring the life of an influential man who moved Kenya several steps towards democracy. However, his achievements are rapidly being eroded as his former allies and government operatives push back against democratic ideals just a year after his death.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Raila's First Anniversary Raila Odinga Police Abductions Raila's Legacy
.

Latest Stories

ODM's broad-based gamble under scrutiny a year after Raila's demise
ODM's broad-based gamble under scrutiny a year after Raila's demise
Politics
By Okumu Modachi
57 mins ago
IEBC sets parties' deadline, insists on inclusion of Special Interest Groups
Politics
By Irene Githinji
57 mins ago
The Rise of Sifuna and Babu in the battle for Raila's political legacy
Politics
By Juliet Omelo
57 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Constitutional violations cloud Raila's first anniversary
By Standard Team 57 mins ago
Constitutional violations cloud Raila's first anniversary
From 'Kazi ni Kazi' to 'Usawa ni sawa': Ruto's new political pitch
By Jacob Ochiro 57 mins ago
From 'Kazi ni Kazi' to 'Usawa ni sawa': Ruto's new political pitch
ODM's broad-based gamble under scrutiny a year after Raila's demise
By Okumu Modachi 57 mins ago
ODM's broad-based gamble under scrutiny a year after Raila's demise
The 'Welder' who held Kenya together: Unpacking the quiet resilience and legacy of Raila Odinga
By Sarah Elderkin 57 mins ago
The 'Welder' who held Kenya together: Unpacking the quiet resilience and legacy of Raila Odinga
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved