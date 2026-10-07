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Duale at pains to explain why it took 48 hours to confirm Kenya's Ebola case

By Okumu Modachi | Oct. 7, 2026
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Health Cabinet Secreatry Aden Duale giving status update on Ebola. [AFP]

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has explained why it took 48 hours to confirm Kenya’s first Ebola case, saying health authorities had to subject samples from the patient to several laboratory tests before announcing the results.

Duale said the process began after doctors at The Nairobi Hospital identified symptoms consistent with Ebola, prompting the collection of a blood sample for testing.

He said the sample was first tested at the National Virology Laboratory before being taken to the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) laboratories, with results also shared with the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for further verification.

“From the moment the doctors in Nairobi Hospital found the symptoms on that patient, we had to do several procedures. Take the blood sample. Our first point of testing is the National Virology Labs. Then we take it to Kemri Labs,” Duale said.

He added: “At times we go share it also to countercheck with our CDC colleagues, US CDC. So for us to get the best test results, we have to do a number.”

According to the CS, confirmation from the laboratories was received by Sunday evening, explaining the 48-hour interval between detection of the suspected case and confirmation.

Duale made the clarification on Wednesday morning at Nairobi Hospital as he outlined measures being taken by the government to contain the disease and prevent possible transmission.

He said the measures include expanding isolation and treatment capacity across the country.

The main isolation and treatment centre, he said, has 133 beds, including nearly 45 High Dependency Unit and Intensive Care Unit beds.

The CS said the government is also working with public, private and faith-based health facilities to increase their capacity should the situation evolve.

Five facilities near the Uganda border have also been identified as temporary isolation centres for suspected cases.

These include Malaba Health Centre, Busia Border and Kocholia, which the government plans to establish within the next 10 to 14 days.

Alupe Sub-District Hospital in Busia County, he announced, is also undergoing renovations to enable it to handle Ebola cases as a first point of care for patients crossing into Kenya.

Duale said the process began after doctors at The Nairobi Hospital identified symptoms consistent with Ebola, prompting the collection of a blood sample for testing. [AFP]

At Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Duale said screening of travellers from countries considered close to the Ebola epicentre has been intensified.

According to the Ministry, there are 23 isolation and treatment centres, including the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), the National Police Service Hospital, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, the US-funded quarantine centre at Laikipia Air Base, Nanyuki, among others.

Additionally, he said Gate 16 has been designated for passengers and aircraft arriving from 10 countries — Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Angola, Zambia, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and Central African Republic.

This even as the Ministry announced that it has admitted 10 people to quarantine while contact tracing has further identified some 57 persons.

Duale warned travellers against providing false information on health declaration forms, saying doing so would constitute an offence under the Public Health Act.

The government has also urged Kenyans to remain calm but vigilant, observe strict hand hygiene, avoid contact with people showing symptoms and promptly report suspected cases or possible exposure to health authorities.

Duale told members of the public that they can obtain information through official MoH platforms and the toll-free 719 hotline.

The ministry has also provided WhatsApp support through 0700 719 719, where members of the public can submit questions and receive responses from healthcare workers.

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