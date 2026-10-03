From anger to money and infighting: The comical attack on Standard Group

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What was billed as an attack on the Standard Group offices in defence of President William Ruto ended as a shouting match among the protesters.

When the Bunge la Mwananchi crowd stopped shouting and heckling human rights activists and leaders who were standing in solidarity with The Standard Media Group, the protesters turned on their leaders over how much they were to get for their services.

As things got heated, one of the leaders sought the safety of police who had offered the media company security. The angry protesters left one by one, some walking kilometres back home after failing to get paid. They promised a dramatic storming of the media house, but their much-hyped bang ended in a whimper.

The confrontation outside Standard Group headquarters on Mombasa Road on Friday was the culmination of weeks of escalating tension. What began as online criticism had hardened into a physical siege, with rival camps clashing over the media house's coverage of President William Ruto's administration.

Days before the protest, a group identifying itself as Bunge la Mwananchi announced plans to mobilise thousands of people to demonstrate at Standard Group over what it called "negative and critical headlines targeting the government".

The group accused The Standard and KTN News of persistently publishing content critical of President Ruto, with some members alleging that former Baringo senator Gideon Moi had influenced the media house's editorial coverage.

In a video circulating online, a group member issued a direct warning: "Many people have warned you for a very long time that you ought to change, but every day, you write inflammatory statements and useless things. We as youths, we are going to surprise you".

The Standard Group reported the matter at South B Police Station and notified the DCI officer in charge of Makadara. The media house heightened security at its premises, stating it would not be intimidated into abandoning its journalistic responsibilities.

A key face in the attack was Sally Raghet, identified as a member of YURO —Youth for Ruto 2027, a youth movement formed in June 2025 to support President William Ruto's re-election bid.

The movement, also known as YR27, declared "unwavering support" for Ruto while denouncing "rising acts of violence and anarchy". Sally Raghet, one of the leaders of hired protestors who stormed Standard Group headquarters on Mombasa Road on October 2, 2026. [Maxwell Agwanda, Standard]

Its official launch was announced for June 25, 2025, at Nyayo Stadium. YURO positioned itself as a counterweight to opposition mobilisation, with activists like Kasamuel McOure leading efforts to rally young people behind Ruto's broad-based government ahead of the 2027 general election.

Raghet's role within this movement placed her at the centre of the pro-government mobilisation that would eventually converge on Standard Group's gates. Bunge la Mwananchi is led by Francis Awino, who was declared president of Bunge la Mwananchi on December 8, 2023, taking over from Calvince Okoth, popularly known as Gaucho.

The election, held at Jeevanjee Gardens in Nairobi, was briefly disrupted when police intervened, demanding authorisation letters from the Regional Commander. Despite the interruption, the election committee proceeded to count the votes already cast. Awino garnered 37 votes, defeating Mishael Kira (5 votes), Isaac Otieno (3), Patrick G Kamotho (4), and two others who received zero votes. Maurice Masinga was declared his deputy.

Bunge la Mwananchi was founded in the early 1990s as a social movement during Kenya's one-party state, with the aim of keeping the ruling government in check. It has active members in 26 counties and holds elections for president, vice president, speaker and women's representative at its headquarters in Jeevanjee. Awino's leadership has been marked by aggressive confrontations with institutions and figures he perceives as hostile to the government.

On April 7, 2026, he was brutally attacked while holding a press conference at Nation Centre in Milimani, Nairobi. He had been questioning why Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi had not resigned despite being implicated in an ongoing substandard fuel scandal.

Awino claimed that soldiers at Nation Centre pushed him back into the crowd of attackers, who struck him on the head after he fell. He was rushed to Savanna Hospital by fellow activists, including one identified as Komrade Bush, who accused Wandayi of sending goons to silence whistleblowers.

Just two weeks later, on April 22, 2026, Awino was arrested without a warrant and charged with attempted extortion. The prosecution alleged that on January 14, 2026, at the Kenya Wildlife Service headquarters in Lang'ata, he threatened KWS Director General Erastus Kanga with the filing of a petition for his removal from office over alleged violations of Chapter Six of the Constitution on leadership and integrity, in a bid to obtain Sh1.7 million.

Awino had indeed filed such a petition in January 2026, and prosecutors alleged he weaponised it as leverage to extract money rather than pursue it in genuine public interest. He denied the charge before Milimani Chief Magistrate Teresia Nyangena and was released on bail. Moses Gazemba, one of the leaders of hired protestors who stormed Standard Group headquarters on Mombasa Road on October 2, 2026. [Maxwell Agwanda, Standard]

Yesterday, Bunge la Mwananchi members converged at Standard Group gates to deliver a letter protesting the media house's coverage. They were met by human-rights activists who had gathered in defence of the media house, arguing that criticism of journalistic content should not be used to intimidate journalists or undermine press freedom. The confrontation brought into focus the growing tensions surrounding media coverage of the government.

The group defending Standard argued that journalists have a constitutional right to publish stories without intimidation, provided they operate within the law and professional standards. Bunge la Mwananchi maintained that media houses should be held accountable for coverage it considered unfair or hostile to the government.

The threats come against the backdrop of increasingly public attacks on the Standard Group, with criticism by broad-based government-allied lawmakers this week during the opening of the Fifth Session of 13th Parliament being the latest instance.

Endebess MP Robert Pukose initiated the fire on The Standard and KTN when he made a personal statement on the floor of the house on Tuesday. The MPs castigated the two SG editorial platforms, accusing them of what they described as “irresponsible and misleading” reporting. This follows an exposé by The Standard and KTN on alleged irregular registration of Ugandan nationals as Kenyan voters at the Suam border in Trans Nzoia County.

Some legislators called for tougher action against the media, including possible restrictions on media freedom and even closure of the Standard Group.

“For Standard, we should even ban it completely. We don't need that. We don't need such a media in the country,” said Homabay Town MP Opondo Kaluma. Human Rights Defenders confront pro-government goons who had planned to paralyse operations at Standard Group headquarters on Mombasa Road on October 2, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The latest confrontation also comes barely a month after the Group's Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich was abducted by armed men believed to be police officers. Authorities are yet to arrest anybody involved in the abduction or provide answers even as they claim investigations into the matter remain alive.

Kiprotich was abducted at Gilgil bridge along Nairobi-Nakuru Highway on the evening of September 1 and was, the following day, discovered dumped in Ekalakala village near Masinga Dam, Machakos county.

In a statement released yesterday, The Standard Group condemned the attack as an affront to media freedom and democracy and reiterated that it position on publishing news and disseminating information will not change.

"The Standard Group PLC condemns, in the strongest terms, the unwarranted protest and name-calling outside our premises along Mombasa Road today. A group of youths, purporting to speak for the president and the Kenya Kwanza administration, picketed our offices and hurled profanities at our company... We will not be cowed by a few individuals helbent on instilling fear and nurturing dictatorial tendencies. We will keep exposing what the powerful would rather hide. No threat will stop us from calling out injustice and defending democracy," the statement read.

In June, President Ruto himself also took to his X account for two days straight to attack SG for its critical journalism against the State, terming the news outlet an "extortionist propaganda" through its newspaper headlines, alleging its coverage is motivated by greed and blackmail.

"GMoi, your STANDARD media’s 5 days a week EXTORTIONIST propaganda HEADLINES on me & my administration’s transformative track record will get you NOTHING & NOWHERE!" A clearly displeased Ruto wrote. He added: "BLACKMAIL to yield to your GREED? NEVER. Kenya belongs to all Kenyans, not you alone. Jaribu 8 days a week. Do your WORST!"

The Group, through its Chief Executive Officer, responded: “He is the country’s leader and when he fails, Kenya fails. But The Standard will not cheer on failure; we will instead point it out."

Similarly, the media giant has encountered several online attacks with sponsored hashtags as well as numerous calls by government officials, either condemning its style of coverage or calling for its closure altogether. The episode therefore raises questions over whether warnings directed at the Standard Group have moved beyond political rhetoric into a sustained campaign aimed at putting pressure on the country’s oldest media house.

According to Tony Gachoka, a veteran journalist, the harassment and intimidation of Standard Group offends Article 34 of the Constitution which protects the freedom of press.

"This is regressive and barbaric. We condemn a government that cannot be held to account," he said outside SG offices along Mombasa Road when he came to stand in solidarity with the media house. He urged Ruto's regime not to drive the country back to the era when journalists were being attacked, blackmailed and injured, noting that it took hard-fought reforms to achieve the freedoms Kenyans enjoy today.

Lawyer Abel Nabutola observed, "Today the target may be The Standard. Tomorrow it could be Nation, Citizen, an independent digital platform or an individual journalist. Kenya must therefore draw a clear democratic line, protest peacefully if you disagree with journalism, challenge falsehoods with evidence and use lawful accountability mechanisms but keep political intimidation away from newsrooms".